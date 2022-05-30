FC Dallas vs Orlando City: Game grades

On Saturday, FC Dallas won 3-1 against Orlando City FC, as they were 1-0 down as late as the 67th minute, but came back due to some ruthless finishing from winger Paul Arriola and striker Franco Jara.

This win propelled Dallas into the second spot in the Western Conference, which is a great spot to be in going into the international break.

Maarten Paes (GK) - 3.4

Paes was below-average against Orlando, both in his distribution (32nd percentile) and his goalkeeping (39th percentile). While Paes’ completion percentage was slightly below-average for his passes and long passes (~45th percentile), he attempted very few passes as he ranked below the 15th percentile for his total passes and long passes. As for his goalkeeping grade, I think the grading system was a bit harsh on this one, as he made one key save and the goal that he conceded would have been tough to save, but that’s just my opinion.

Ema Twumasi (RB) - 6.2

Most of Twumasi’s grades oscillated around the average mark for most of his grades, as he ranked slightly above-average for his passing (52nd percentile) and dribbling (51st percentile) and below-average for his total actions (47th percentile), playmaking (44th percentile), and defensive output (31st percentile). As a whole, Twumasi wasn’t that impressive but his significant role in the attack of FC Dallas (he recorded two shot-creating actions, one shot assist, and one goal-creating action) propelled his grade up to a 6.2.

Jose Martinez (CB) - 6.5

As per usual, Jose Martinez ranked highly in his passing and carrying out of the back, but his defense and aerials were slightly below-average. Martinez had an even better passing and carrying display than he usually does, ranking in the 84th percentile for his passing and the 70th percentile for his carrying. However, the Spaniard was slightly below-average in the air and defensively as he ranked around the 45th percentile for both.

Matt Hedges (CB) - 5.1

While Martinez played an integral role in possession and the buildup of FC Dallas attacks, Hedges struggled to stand out in any of his major categories. The American was slightly above-average for every major category apart from his defending, where he ranked in just the 38th percentile. Hedges also ranked in the 52nd percentile for total actions and passing, 60th percentile for his aerial duels, and the 57th percentile for his carries.

Marco Farfan (LB) - 5.4

Farfan was much more well-rounded than Twumasi in this game, but he wasn’t involved in the shots or goals that his teammates took on. Farfan rated above-average in every category except his dribbling (31st percentile). More specifically, the American ranked in the 62nd percentile for his total actions, 60th percentile for his passing, 58th percentile for playmaking, and the 50th percentile for his defensive work.

Brandon Servania (CM) - 4.3

The two center midfielders definitely struggled to involve themselves defensively, whether it be attempting a lot of actions or completing a high percentage of their actions, as Servania ranked in just the 31st percentile for his defensive contribution. Additionally, Servania was even worse than Pomykal for most of his grades, as the American ranked above-average in just one category, his total actions (53rd percentile). The other major categories for Servania included his passing and offensive grades, which ranked around the 42nd percentile.

Facundo Quignon (CDM) - 5.6

Quignon was around or slightly above-average for all of his grades against Orlando City. Defensively, Quignon was pretty good as the Argentine ranked around the 62nd percentile. However, for the rest of Quignon’s grades, he was about average as he ranked in the 52nd percentile for total actions, 54th percentile for his passes, and the 50th percentile for his offensive contribution.

Paxton Pomykal (CM) - 4.7

Pomykal was very poor defensively, ranking in just the 22nd percentile among midfielders, yet the rest of his grades were about average. While Pomykal barely exceeded the average mark for his total actions and passing (ranked in the 52nd and 55th percentile), he landed in just the 41st percentile for his offensive grade, proving that he didn’t do much on both sides of the field, which was likely the reason for him being subbed off.

Paul Arriola (RW) - 9.7

For most of Arriola’s grades, he was slightly above-average, but his ruthless finishing led him to receive another grade above 9.0. The American converted two very difficult chances and continued his red hot scoring form. Additionally, apart from his defensive grade (46th percentile), Arriola maintained another well-rounded performance as he landed in the 53rd percentile for his total actions, 60th percentile for his offensive contribution, 55th percentile for his passing, 67th percentile for his playmaking, and 60th percentile for his dribbling.

Jesus Ferreira (CF) - 6.9

While Ferreira struggled in his shooting (36th percentile) and was virtually nonexistent in the air (24th percentile), he made up for it by notching an assist and landed above-average grades for his passing (57th percentile) and pressing (61st percentile). Additionally, Ferreira ranked around the 50th percentile for his total actions and dribbles.

Alan Velasco (LW) - 7.1

In his first start since he was placed in health and safety protocols, Velasco had a pretty good all-around performance apart from his defense, as he didn’t really track back much which led to him ranking in just the 29th percentile. While I would like to see Velasco work on this, the Argentine did a great job of dribbling (76th percentile) and passing (77th percentile). It’s encouraging to see Velasco starting to balance these two traits and I’ll look forward to seeing whether or not he can maintain this trend after the international break.

SUBS

Franco Jara (CF) - 8.5

When Jara came on, he almost single-handedly changed the momentum of the game, by providing a goal and assist for Dallas. This incredible production led to high grades in the total actions (62nd percentile), shooting (92nd percentile), and passing (71st percentile) of Jara’s game. It wasn’t an entirely perfect performance from Jara however, as the Argentine landed in just the 39th percentile for dribbling and only the 20th percentile for aerials.

Nkosi Tafari () - N/A

Tsiki Ntsabeleng () - N/A

Jader Obrian () - N/A

Edwin Cerrillo () - N/A

These players aren’t graded because I currently do not have a grading system that will fairly evaluate players, who played under 30 minutes compared to the rest of the team, who played most of the game. This is something that I want to improve upon in the future.