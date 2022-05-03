May Outlook: A road-heavy month ahead for FC Dallas

Over the weekend we saw the calendar flip over to a new month. As we do with each month on this space, we’re going to quickly break down the FC Dallas schedule to see how many points the team could get once it is all said and done.

The month of May will see FC Dallas away from home a good bit with a couple of midweek games that will definitely give us an indication as to how well this group can handle more games.

Seattle Sounders - home - May 7

Our first weekend of the new month sees the Sounders come to town for a visit, fresh off their Champions League campaign. We’re writing this ahead of that second leg final with Pumas, but we know we’ll either get the Sounders coming off the high of victory as the first MLS team to win this version of the CCL or following a tough loss that sees them continue the Liga MX tradition of winning the CCL.

No matter what, I would expect this will be a highly rotated group come the weekend as they’ll put all their eggs in Wednesday’s second leg to secure the title. Given how FCD has been at home so far this season, this should be a win.

Sporting Kansas City - away (US Open Cup) - May 10

If you are thinking to yourself, didn’t we just play SKC last weekend in KC? Yep, you are right and we get to do it all again to start what will be a difficult three-game road trip. We know Nico Estevez has said he wants to put his best foot forward in this tournament but we also probably expect him to rotate his lineup a good bit as well given where this game lands in the schedule.

LA Galaxy - away - May 14

The Galaxy are going to be a tough team to crack here on the road. They’ve beaten good teams like LAFC and Nashville but have stumbled against some lesser teams like RSL. FC Dallas has struggled a bit over the years in the building formerly known as the Home Depot Center (yeah, I’m still too lazy to spell out the full name that it has been the last couple of seasons). Still, a result here would be excellent and would continue to show that this group is managing things differently away from home this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps - away - May 18

For the second straight week, we’ll see FC Dallas on the road in the midweek. This time, a late Wednesday night game in Canada. So far this season the Caps are one of the league’s worst defensive teams, giving up 17 goals and having a -11 goal differential as of this writing. But they do have some new blood coming into the roster that they hope will boost them in the defense. Defensive midfielder Andres Cubas is being hailed as a true difference-maker and if he can get acclimated by this game, we’ll see if their defense improves because of it.

Minnesota United - home - May 22

After the long road trips in the middle of the month, FC Dallas returns home for a Hall of Fame weekend when they host the Loons on a Sunday evening. Minnesota is another team that has been up and down so far to start this season. They tied their first two games and won their next two before losing two in a row. They then won two more before losing again this past weekend. So, if that continues that sort of trend, it may be a draw in Dallas or a win here...who knows (the last two games in Dallas between these two teams ended in a draw).

Orlando City - away - May 28

Our final match of the month sees the club back out on the road again, this time against former boss Oscar Pareja. We were supposed to have this first meeting with Pareja and Orlando back in 2020, but some pandemic got in the way of that meeting. Orlando has not been that stout at home this season though, losing three games already at Exploria Stadium, including one to Cincinnati (the other two were blowout losses to LAFC and the Red Bulls).

Outlook

The road-heavy month is not going to be too kind but there are places where I think we can see Dallas pick up points. We’ve seen this club find results in tough places like KC, New York and Chicago already this season but getting a win away from home is the next step here. Both Vancouver and Orlando feel like places that could happen but I don’t want to get too ahead of myself here either in that line of thinking.

Still, the home games need to be wins with the way things are going. If they can find a way to continue to get three or five points away from home, even better. That would be 11 points out of a possible 15 for the month.

All that could change though if they advance in the USOC though, with that next game coming smack-dab in between the Minnesota and Orlando games. We’ll know shortly after the SKC game where the Round of 16 will be played should FCD advance (though that one will at least be in Texas with the other teams in the region being Houston and San Antonio).

What do you see as a reasonable point total for the month of May? Also, do you want to see this group advance further into the USOC too? Let’s discuss all of that below.