We’re slowly moving on from the weekend in Kansas City for FC Dallas as another week gets into motion with Seattle coming into town this Saturday. But the Sounders do have a bit of an important game in front of them tomorrow that we’re all going to be focused on first.

// FC Dallas //

Did you miss our podcast last night? Watch below:

North Texas Bounce Back Against Sporting KC II - Big D Soccer

An all-around improved performance from the team in their 2-0 win of SKCII.

// MLS //

Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay | MLSSoccer.com

This would be a heck of a 'get' for the Fire if you ask me. Muller was a big piece for Orlando before moving over to Scotland (a move that hasn't panned out).

Charlotte FC sign forward Kerwin Vargas from Portugal's CD Feirense | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte continues to build out their attack more here as they sign another U22 guy.

What Seattle Sounders can learn from CCL Final woes of past MLS teams | MLSSoccer.com

MLS teams have had shots in this tournament enough to make you think it will be the same this year for Seattle. But hopefully, things can be different this time around.

Sounders training notebook: National media descends - Sounder At Heart

As the CCL final comes into full view, Seattle is getting set to host a sellout.

Why 17-year-old Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina is attracting attention at home and abroad - The Athletic

Slonina has been getting so much attention from all over that you have to wonder if Chicago can hold on to him just a bit longer here.

MLS goalkeeping continues to impress in 2022 | US Soccer Players

Already this season, we're seeing standout performances from goalkeepers in Major League Soccer that underlines a strength in MLS.

Welcome to Nashville, whose new MLS stadium is the largest, and might be loudest, soccer stadium in the U.S. | ESPNFC

Nashville SC's new stadium -- dubbed "the Castle" -- is the country's largest soccer-specific venue. It might soon be the Music City's fortress.

RSL moves atop allocation ranking; Savarino move likely imminent - RSL Soapbox

There’s an out clause, but RSL just spent $450,000 in allocation money for the change to acquire Jefferson Savarino.