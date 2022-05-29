FC Dallas vs Orlando City: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas picked up a nice 3-1 win on Saturday night against Orlando City. Paul Arriola had two goals to continue his hot form as the team heads into the summer international break.

LINEUPS: FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges, José Martínezn (Nkosi Tafari – 74’), Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 74’), Paxton Pomykal (Franco Jara – 63’); Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira (Edwin Cerrillo – 90’+3’, Alan Velasco (Jáder Obrian – 74’). Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nanu, Joshué Quiñónez, Beni Redžić. FC DALLAS STATS SUMMARY: Shots: 13

Shots on Goal: 6

Saves: 2

Corner Kicks: 3

Fouls: 24

Offside: 1 Orlando City SC — Pedro Gallese; Ruan (Joey DeZart – 88’), Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Sebastian Méndez (Alexandre Pato – 75’), Andres Perea ( Michael Halliday – 88’); Júnior Urso (Tesho Akindele – 75’), Mauricio Pereyra, Jake Mulraney (Facundo Torres – 57’); Ercan Kara. Substitutes not used — Adam Griniwis, Mason Stajduhar, Thomas Williams, Jack Lynn. ORLANDO CITY SC STATS SUMMARY: Shots: 15

Shots on Goal: 3

Saves: 3

Corner Kicks: 7

Fouls: 7

Offside: 1 SCORING SUMMARY: ORL: Ercan Kara (Mauricio Pereyra) — 45’+4’

DAL: Paul Arriola (Franco Jara) — 67’

DAL: Franco Jara (Jesús Ferreira) — 70’

DAL: Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira) — 84’ MISCONDUCT SUMMARY ORL: Sebastian Méndez (caution) – 12’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (caution) – 42’

DAL: Alan Velasco (caution) – 64’

DAL: Facundo Quignon (caution) – 80’ Weather: Mostly Clear, 88℉

Attendance: 15,280 Referee: Marcos DeOliveira

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Jennifer Garner

Fourth official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Daniel Radford

Ast. VAR: Diego Blas

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the comeback…

“We weren’t good enough in the first half. I don’t think Orlando was much better than us. The half time talk was that we weren’t good enough in that first half. We can complain but we need to come in and win and play our way. God had a plan for us and that plan was to play the way we wanted to play and get the win. We made a couple adjustments offensively and defensively that helped us out. It was more of the mentality and intention of coming out there and having the determination to change the game. I remember last weekend, Saturday night late in the night I received a text from Franco Jara apologizing for the way he played and not being able to convert the chance he had. I told him no worries, that he will give us a lot during the season. The way he responded today with a goal, I am so happy for him. For Paul this is why we paid big money for a player of his quality. We see his potential in what he can do and he’s the best winger in the league. He’s showing up every weekend and is always working hard.”

On the team’s mentality…

“I think it is not easy to do what the team did today. To prevail in Orlando, that is a very difficult place to get points and get a win. Going behind and having that feeling after losing the last two games, everything is on your shoulders and everything is on your mind. For us to be focused on ourselves we can control our destiny and this is what I told the guys. We are better players. We are not doing the things that we have to do to win this game. We have to go out there, show up and show the extra extra effort, the extra help the tension and everything and then all we’ll be able to come back and steal 45 minutes to play. This is what the guys did and I am so proud of it.”

Forward Franco Jara

On the halftime talk…

“I think we had to convince ourselves that this game was winnable. We had to change our attitude and be more aggressive. That is what we did in the second half, we came out calm and more comfortable in ourselves. Whenever we play like that, we know that we can beat anyone in the league with that mentality.”

On receiving confidence from Nico…

“Nico is an excellent person on and off the field. I have the confidence to talk to him like the way I did. It didn’t feel forced because Nico is someone you can talk to and tell them how you are feeling. When you have a coach that gives you the confidence and supports you like Nico, the only way is up. His text message helped me a lot because I want to improve every time. He gives the whole team so much confidence and helps motivate every single one of us.”

Forward Paul Arriola

On the team’s comeback win…

“It’s a great win, it’s a great team win. I’m happy to contribute to the team but overall I thought our second half was big time. We knew that Orlando was coming into this game after playing 120 minutes midweek in the heat and we know how exhausting that can be, but we didn’t execute our game plan in the beginning of the game. I think we didn’t really control the game and we didn’t settle or get control and tempo and that worked against us. We gave up a goal but at the beginning of the second half we had a great response to it. From a player’s perspective, you’re just thinking about getting the next one. We got the first one, and then Franco (Jara) had an amazing second goal. I was happy to be able to finish it off at the end, where we’ve been lacking a little bit on the road. There’s a lot of stuff still to learn but it’s interesting how we’ve come out so well in the first half of away games, but tonight it was a little different. We ended up using it to our favor.”

On his time with FC Dallas so far…

“It’s been great. I’ve said it before, I wanted to come to Dallas, I wanted to be a part of something special. I’m just happy to be a part of this club. I just try to be the best player that I can be for my team and teammates. I’ll just try to continue and play well and stay healthy for my team and for myself. I’m just really going through a good moment and trying to capitalize on that. I want to keep my head down and keep going because we haven’t accomplished anything yet, I haven’t really accomplished anything that’s on my goals list right now. So, I’m just going to keep going and stay healthy and keep helping the team.”