FC Dallas vs Orlando City: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to rebound after picking up their second straight loss (and third overall) as they head to Florida to take on former boss Oscar Pareja and Orlando City SC.

Both teams want to finish out the month of May on a strong note as the international break is ahead after this weekend. Orlando is coming off a disappointing draw last weekend that saw them give up a two-goal lead to Austin while FCD struggled to find the back of the net in their 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - We had hopes he would have returned for the Minnesota game but he is thankfully cleared from the health and safety protocols for this weekend. FCD has lacked his presence on the field in the last couple of games, so getting him back will be nice.

Recent run against the Lions - This will be the first meeting between Orlando and Dallas since a scoreless draw in September 2020. Orlando has won one of the six MLS meetings, a 2-0 home victory in August 2019. The Lions failed to score in each of their other five games against Dallas (D2 L3).

Back-to-back in the wrong direction - FC Dallas has suffered consecutive losses after losing only one of its first 11 matches this season (1-0 at New England on March 5). Dallas has conceded twice in each of the two losses after conceding more than one goal just once in its first 11 matches this season, a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City on April 30.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Orlando notes:

Seeing red - Both Rodrigo Schlegel and César Araujo were sent off in Orlando’s 2-2 draw with Austin on Sunday, the eighth time (incl. playoffs) the Lions have had multiple players see red in an MLS match. No other team has had multiple players sent off more than four times since Orlando joined MLS in 2015.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Antonio Carlos (Left Thigh), Benji Michel (Right Lower Leg), Silvester van der Water (Left Lower Leg)

SUSPENSION: César Araújo (Red Card), Rodrigo Schlegel (Red Card)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Venue: Exploria Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvOCSC

Weather: 85 degrees, potential rain

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.