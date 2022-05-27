The week is finally coming to a close here and with that is our final game of this busy month of May for FC Dallas. The club is on its way to Orlando to get ready to face their old boss Oscar Pareja tomorrow evening.

// FC Dallas //

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC | 5.28.22 | FC Dallas

Two years ago when we were first supposed to face Orlando and Oscar Pareja it was going to feel weird, but may not so much now.

// MLS //

From Boca to Burrow: The evolution of FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta | MLSSoccer.com

As Cincy continues to improve this season, a lot of it has come down to Luciano Acosta.

Major League Soccer and adidas unveil 2022 Primeblue kits to inspire action against plastic waste | MLSSoccer.com

Get ready for the annual Parley kits this weekend across MLS. FCD will be in the rather boring white ones.

Best Bets: Love for Jesus Ferreira, Atlanta United’s improved attack, and more - Backheeled

I do enjoy the folks that like writing this stuff up each week about betting in MLS. The FCD one is rather interesting to see, mainly for one of the bets being corner kicks. We've seen a couple of games this season where FCD doesn't take many, if any, corner kicks.

Sounders understand upcoming five-game home stand is ‘critical’ - Sounder At Heart

The schedule-makers were awfully kind to Seattle for giving them a long home stand like this in the middle of the season.

LAFC’s issue against the Galaxy? It’s all mental - Angels on Parade

Usually when a rival is getting the best of you, no matter how good or bad they are, it comes down to a mental block.

‘We’re a lot close than people think’ - Columbus Crew’s analytics tell a different story than their record - Massive Report

Columbus appear to be doing things right but they're not picking up points in the end which is what matters the most.

Tweaks and Changes Orlando City Could Make for Facing FC Dallas - The Mane Land

Orlando had a midweek game that went all the way to penalty kicks, so we could see them rotate their roster a good bit.