FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Game grades

On Saturday, FC Dallas lost 1-2 against Minnesota United, in a game where Dallas dominated possession and created most of the chances, but were unable to break through to score the game-tying goal.

With this loss, Dallas moved down to the third spot in the Western Conference heading into the international break.

Maarten Paes (GK) - 5

In his first game back recovering from an injury, Paes finally had a good distribution grade in the 69th percentile, however, his goalkeeping was slightly below average around the 34th percentile. The Dutch goalkeeper completed all of his passes out of the back, but the reason he didn’t receive a perfect passing grade was that Paes did not attempt many passes or long passes in general.

Ema Twumasi (RB) - 7.2

Apart from his dribbling grade (42nd percentile), which isn’t a large part of a fullback’s game anyway, Twumasi ranked above-average for all of his grades. Twumasi’s next weakest grade was his defensive output, where Twumasi ranked in the 50th percentile, but his passing (68th percentile) and playmaking (76th percentile) grades were very impressive. The general positivity from Twumasi also contributed to an above-average player grade, as the Ghanian ranked in the 65th percentile.

Jose Martinez (CB) - 6.2

While Martinez played a large role in the attack (82nd percentile for passing) and had above-average aerial and carrying grades (64th and 54th percentile), the Spaniard did a poor job defensively, as he ranked in just the 33rd percentile.

Nkosi Tafari (CB) - 6.9

While Martinez struggled defensively, Tafari was the much more well-rounded center back of the two. Despite not putting up as great of passing numbers (he ranked in the 73rd percentile still), Tafari ranked in the 61st percentile for defensive actions, 55th percentile for carries, and also the 64th percentile for aerials.

Marco Farfan (LB) - 5.8

Farfan had a similar game to Twumasi; however, he was slightly less involved in the buildup and attack for FC Dallas. Like Twumasi, Farfan struggled in the dribbling department (36th percentile), but he made up for it with a solid all-around performance as he ranked in the 57th percentile for defense, 59th percentile for playmaking, and 60th percentile for passing. All of these actions contributed to a total actions grade in the 65th percentile.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (CM) - 7.6

Like Quignon and most of the FC Dallas back line, Tsiki had a well-rounded performance as he ranked at or above the 60th percentile for all of his major categories. More specifically, the rookie landed in the 73rd percentile for total actions, 71st percentile for passing, 63rd percentile for defensive duels, and 60th percentile for his offensive grade.

Facundo Quignon (CDM) - 7.7

Quignon had another solid all-around performance for Dallas, as he ranked above-average for each major category, most notably his offensive (65th percentile) and total actions (70th percentile). I think Quignon’s total actions showcased his well-rounded performance and he’ll look to maintain this level next week against Orlando City.

Paxton Pomykal (CM) - 7.4

Apart from his defensive grade (where he ranked in the 38th percentile), Pomykal had a pretty good performance. The American ranked around the 70th percentile for every other major category as he landed in the 69th percentile for total actions, 72nd percentile for passing, and the 76th percentile for his offensive grade.

Paul Arriola (RW) - 9.1

As a whole and even breaking down into specific areas, Arriola had a very good game. He scored a goal and ranked above average for all of his major categories. The American performed especially well in his total actions (77th percentile), offensive (75th percentile), and playmaking (85th percentile) grades. Additionally, Arriola also had solid performances in his passing (64th percentile), dribbling (56th percentile), and defensive (57th percentile) grades.

Franco Jara (CF) - 4.5

While most of the Dallas team performed very well and dominated Minnesota, Dallas could not break through to score goals, partially due to the fact that Jara did not have that great of a game. He ranked below the 50th percentile for four of his six grades, which include his total actions (40th percentile), shooting (34th percentile), dribbling (44th percentile), and pressing (45th percentile). It wasn’t all bad for Jara as he ranked about average in his passing (51st percentile) and did a good job with his aerial duels (71st percentile).

Jader Obrian (LW) - 6.9

While it was nice to see Obrian record an assist, he had somewhat of an inconsistent performance across the board this game. The Colombian ranked above the 50th percentile in three grades: offensive (67th percentile), playmaking (57th percentile), and dribbling (58th percentile). While it is clear that Obrian had an impact on the offensive side of things, he ranked below-average for his total actions (46th percentile) and defensive (33rd percentile) grades, so there are some areas of his game that he can improve on in Dallas’ next outing against Orlando City.

SUBS

Jesus Ferreira (CAM) - 3.4

Apart from his total actions (63rd percentile), Ferreira did not have much of an impact on this game as he ranked below the 30th percentile for most of his grades. His passing, playmaking, and dribbling were all poor and below the 25th percentile, so there are definitely some things for Ferreira to work on next week. This poor performance also could be a result of the fatigue that kept Ferreira from starting, which Nico Estevez talked about in his post-match conference.

Nanu () - N/A

Beni Redzic () - N/A

These players aren’t graded because I currently do not have a grading system that will fairly evaluate players, who played under 30 minutes compared to the rest of the team, who played most of the game. This is something that I want to improve upon in the future.