We’re at the midway point in this week and it already feels weird that we don’t have a game to discuss tonight since we’ve had a midweek game nearly every week this month. Still, we’ll take the extra rest and dive into some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 12 & 13 - Big D Soccer

Two straight losses have some folks doubting this team again.

General Manager Matt Denny and Forward Bernard Kamungo Become U.S. Citizens | North Texas SC

Two of North Texas' mainstays are now US citizens.

// MLS //

USMNT No. 9 options: Who can take lead as World Cup approaches? | MLSSoccer.com

I've really enjoyed these player perspective pieces lately and this one is a good take on what Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi can do to ensure they're on the roster this year in Qatar.

MLS players called in for June 2022 international duty | MLSSoccer.com

Right now, FCD has the most call ups for this upcoming international window.

Many of MLS’s most expensive players are struggling – here’s why - The Athletic

Based on the recent salary release, most MLS clubs aren't getting great value for their money. Club infrastructure is a big part of why.

Five bargains and five overpays: diving into MLS salary data - Backheeled

Using some MLS salary data that is now out, it is easier to come up with these types of lists. Thankfully, FCD isn't on either side of this at the moment.

Djordje Mihailovic's Montreal renaissance reignites USMNT ambitions and interest from Europe | ESPNFC

Djordje Mihailovic has found new life in Montreal, a path to return to the USMNT and the sort of form that has clubs in Europe circling.

Stretching the field isn’t just about straight-line speed - Sounder At Heart

This is a nice breakdown of how the Sounders attack has evolved over the last few games.

It’s all been leading up to this for LAFC - Angels on Parade

Out of all the USOC games tonight, the one in LA may be worth the watch.

Dreaming of Playoffs and Paris: Brian Gutiérrez is ready to break out with the Chicago Fire and Team USA - Hot Time In Old Town

The homegrown midfielder spoke about the Fire, playing with Shaqiri, freshman homecoming, and Olympic Qualifying.

Columbus Crew tactical review: Black & Gold switch off and drop points again - Massive Report

Columbus played solid for most of the game, but couldn’t avoid more issues that led to another defeat.