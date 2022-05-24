Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 12 & 13

The way MLS labels their weeks is a weird thing to me. A midweek game is considered a week now. So, since FC Dallas had two games last week (Wednesday and Sunday), it was essentially weeks 12 and 13. Sure. Why not?

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 4 (down)

Comment: Dallas…Dallas did not have a good week.

Not that Dallas are suddenly bad or anything. It’s MLS and things like losing to Vancouver and Minnesota back-to-back happen in this wildly unpredictable league. They just probably aren’t top-tier contenders, at least in my view, and I’m personally not convinced they’re at the top of the pile when it comes to the second-to-the-top tier of probable playoff teams.

That being said, it’s definitely a pile-up in that tier right now. And two bad games don’t dismiss the quality they’ve shown in most cases so far and the fact the underlying numbers have them comfortably in the top 10 when it comes to expected goal differential and expected points. They’ll be fine as long as they never talk about this week ever again. Like ever.

ESPNFC - 10 (down 7)

Comment: The Loons spoiled Ricardo Pepi’s homecoming as FC Dallas suffered its second straight loss, but the Texas side shouldn’t be too alarmed yet. USMNT duo Paul Arriola (four goals in four games) and Jesus Ferreira (league-best nine goals) have been excellent, and Alan Velasco should be back soon from COVID-19 protocols.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).