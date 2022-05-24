After having a couple of weeks in a row with a midweek game, it does feel kind of nice to get a break from that and just focus on the upcoming weekend. FC Dallas gets a little extra time to refuel and recharge ahead of Saturday’s game in Orlando.
// FC Dallas //
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer
All the facts from FC Dallas’ first home loss of the season.
Set-piece struggles appear out of nowhere and more thoughts from FC Dallas' home loss to Minnesota United | The Striker Texas
FC Dallas had the bulk of the chances and possession but some set-piece defending was the root cause of the loss in this one to Minnesota.
// MLS //
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 12 & 13? | MLSSoccer.com
Don't expect to see any FC Dallas players on this list from the way things went in the last two games.
US Open Cup: What awaits MLS teams in the Round of 16? | MLSSoccer.com
One kind of interesting nugget in this round for FC Dallas is that Orlando has a game to deal with this week ahead of our weekend clash with them.
Every MLS Western Conference team’s biggest need after one third of the season - Backheeled
I can't disagree much with the FCD need in this one. Locking Maarten Paes up with a long-term deal seems like a no-brainer at this point.
The Knee Jerk: May 2022 - RSL Soapbox
RSL is a weird team to me and the fact that they're fourth right now in the West proves just how weird things can get in MLS.
Andrew Gutman to miss 2-3 months with quadriceps tendon injury - Dirty South Soccer
Does Atlanta have any healthy bodies left on their roster? Seriously, it is like they are cursed this season.
Orlando City at Austin FC: Five Takeaways - The Mane Land
To help get ready for this weekend's game in Orlando, here is a look at how they did against Austin this past weekend.
