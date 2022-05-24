After having a couple of weeks in a row with a midweek game, it does feel kind of nice to get a break from that and just focus on the upcoming weekend. FC Dallas gets a little extra time to refuel and recharge ahead of Saturday’s game in Orlando.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ first home loss of the season.

Set-piece struggles appear out of nowhere and more thoughts from FC Dallas' home loss to Minnesota United | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas had the bulk of the chances and possession but some set-piece defending was the root cause of the loss in this one to Minnesota.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 12 & 13? | MLSSoccer.com

Don't expect to see any FC Dallas players on this list from the way things went in the last two games.

US Open Cup: What awaits MLS teams in the Round of 16? | MLSSoccer.com

One kind of interesting nugget in this round for FC Dallas is that Orlando has a game to deal with this week ahead of our weekend clash with them.

Every MLS Western Conference team’s biggest need after one third of the season - Backheeled

I can't disagree much with the FCD need in this one. Locking Maarten Paes up with a long-term deal seems like a no-brainer at this point.

The Knee Jerk: May 2022 - RSL Soapbox

RSL is a weird team to me and the fact that they're fourth right now in the West proves just how weird things can get in MLS.

Andrew Gutman to miss 2-3 months with quadriceps tendon injury - Dirty South Soccer

Does Atlanta have any healthy bodies left on their roster? Seriously, it is like they are cursed this season.

Orlando City at Austin FC: Five Takeaways - The Mane Land

To help get ready for this weekend's game in Orlando, here is a look at how they did against Austin this past weekend.