Big D After Dark Podcast: Not the Week We Wanted

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our official video podcast, is live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to talk about a not so great week for FC Dallas.

First up, Dallas continued its Pacific Northwest road trip with a disappointing draw at Vancouver. Head Coach Nico Estevez felt like the team controlled play but couldn’t hold on to even a point on turf.

Back at home, home cooking was not on the menu. Again, a game where FC Dallas generated plenty of chances but gave up two disappointing goals. Was this a bit of bad luck? A fluke? Or what?

North Texas SC meanwhile dominated the Real Monarchs and had fun while doing so.

See you tonight as we break down these results and what they mean for Dallas!

Here are a few discussion points to begin.

Work in Progress

FC Dallas’ roster is a work in progress. Head Coach Nico Estevez joined the squad a bit late, and while he had some time for some solid moves, headlined by the Alan Velasco deal, he still inherits a roster that he did not craft. It’s a solid roster, but you could tell from the Open Cup to most recent week of matches that there are roles and needs to fill.

A third striker would have been a nice have for this past week, someone to give you something other than what Franco Jara can offer. (Not that what Jara offers is always bad.)

With Schon missing so much time due to international team duties and general malaise, another winger who can provide some skill beyond what Jader Obrian delivers would be nice too. We have some young options, but they aren’t there yet.

Defensively, the team is in a good place, though no one is sold on Nanu’s contributions just yet.

Another veteran midfielder could help lock down things. And really, Edwin Cerrillo has had a pretty poor couple of games. He will bounce back.

And are we convinced some of these guys, like Obrian, are really a best fit for Nico wants to do long term? There are question marks, and it will be interesting to see how the team continues to build and if summer transfers are possible.

Rotation Was a Reality

Nico was going to have to mix things up with the team putting a lot of mileage under its belt, missing players due to health and safety protocols, and dealing with the brutal reality of a packed schedule. Every team in this league has to live with such dilemmas.

Part of me wishes we could have seen some younger guys mixed in more regularly throughout. It’s hard for a Redzic or El Medkhar to show what they are capable of from some late opportunities.

This won’t be the last week the team struggles a bit and has to rely on other players to step up.

Gut Check

We went from the exhilaration of a Los Angeles Galaxy win in their house (which Houston matched) to a couple of games that keep you up late at night wondering what if.

Has your feeling about the team changed? Are you still hopeful? Has your hope been diminished a bit?

See you tonight as we break down these results and answer these questions ourselves.