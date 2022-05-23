FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas dropped their second game in a row on Sunday evening as they lost 2-1 to Minnesota United.

Lineups: FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi (Nanu – 80’), Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Jesús Ferreira – 57’), Paxton Pomykal; Paul Arriola, Franco Jara, Jáder Obrian (Beni Redžić – 86’).

Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Matt Hedges, Joshué Quiñónez, Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Kalil ElMedkhar. FC Dallas Stats Summary:

Shots: 19

Shots on Goal: 3

Saves: 4

Corner Kicks: 6

Fouls: 18

Offside: 0 Minnesota United FC — Dayne St. Clair; D.J. Taylor, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence; Will Trapp, Kervin Arriaga; Bongokuhle Hlongwa (Abu Danladi – 67’), Emanuel Reynoso (Brent Kallman – 86’), Franco Fragapane (Joseph Rosales – 67’); Robin Lod (Luis Amarilla – 63’).

Substitutes not used — Eric Dick, Oniel Fisher, Nabi Kibunguchy, Jacori Hayes, Adrien Hunou. Minnesota United FC Stats Summary:

Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 6

Saves: 2

Corner Kicks: 6

Fouls: 12

Offside: 1 Scoring Summary:

MIN: Robin Lod — 20’

MIN: D.J. Taylor — 55’

DAL: Paul Arriola (Jáder Obrian) — 59’ Misconduct Summary:

MIN: Michael Boxall (caution) – 31’

MIN: Kevin Arriaga (caution) – 33’

MIN: Franco Fragapane (caution) – 33’

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) – 39’

MIN: Emanuel Reynoso (caution) – 78’

MIN: Dayne St. Clair (caution) – 90+6’ Weather: Cloudy, 64℉

Attendance: 15,280 Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Walter Heatherly

Fourth official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Hilario Grajeda

Ast. VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…“We had another clear example of what we had talked about during the week. A team that had 19 shots, 35 crosses and scored one goal against a team that had six shots and scored two goals from set-piece plays. I think we outplayed them and it felt like there was only one team out there, and it was us. We haven’t found the ruthlessness in us to finish that last play or play that last pass that makes a goal. It reminds me of the game against Houston, but on that occasion, we were able to turn the score around and today we were not capable of that.”

On Jesús Ferreira’s coming on in the second half…“Jesús finished the game against Vancouver tired in the midweek. There were two days before the match where he wasn’t able to sleep well. He has accumulated a lot of minutes over the span of four games including tonight’s game. Long travel is another factor and not having enough sleep can create a risk of injury. [Head of Performance] Miguel Villagrasa and the medical staff had recommended reducing his minutes for this match. I spoke to Jesús on Friday about him starting amongst the substitutes for this game because we felt like he needed to get some rest and he took it in a great way and was on board with my decision. He helped a lot when he came off the bench and he assumed the role of Franco Jara whenever he comes in as a substitute.”

FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola

His thoughts on the team’s performance…“I thought the first half, we came out a little flat and slow–probably a result of a long week. The first half for us was disappointing, going into the locker room down a goal. After they scored the second one, we bounced back with a goal and starting to really put the pressure on. I thought we dominated the entire second half and it’s unfortunate we weren’t able to get a couple of clear chances on goal to tie the game.”

On his thought process for his goal…“I was trying to get the ball to my feet and make an impact. I had a touch inside and for every right-footed player playing on the left, that’s the dream to get one like that. I tried to hit it clean, I didn’t want to rush my shot and it went into the back of the net and I said ‘let’s keep going.’”

On his confidence after his recent scoring run (four goals in last four games)...“I feel great, not just confidence-wise but physically too. Nico and the staff and trainers have done a great job managing us and our loads to make sure that we’re playing at peak performance, which I feel that I am right now with four goals in four games. It feels great, I haven’t done this in my career before, so I’ll try to keep the streak going.”

FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi

Thoughts on the game…I feel like we dominated the game. We had chances. We didn’t make them count. They had few and they made the opportunities count. It was a tough game for us. We feel like it’s a game that we deserved at least a point from. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it. We just got to flush it out and get ready for the next game.

Did the travel affect the team’s performance…No, no, not really. Minnesota had three games in a week just like us. We can’t really blame it on anything else but ourselves. We had chances, and the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight. We just have to look forward to next weekend and get three points on the road.

How important is next weekend’s match…Next weekend is obviously very important for us because we dropped two games now and we got everything to play for next weekend. We don’t really want to lose games and now that we’ve lost two games in a row, we have no choice but to get a win on the road.

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal

How did you kind of feel the connections were working…“The final pass was a little off today and was just lacking. That’s on me, and the other guys in those positions. We just need to be more clinical, make runs, and be on the same page a little bit more than we were.”

How it feels to wear the armband and be captain…“The armband doesn’t change my mentality on the field. I am a leader for this team regardless of what’s on my arm. When I step up as captain, it’s a role I’m going to do for the team and it’s such a special moment to be able to do that.”

FC Dallas Forward Franco Jara

On his relationship with Jesús Ferreira…“It’s a decision the coach makes and we have to make the best out of them. We know Jesús is a forward with a lot of qualities whether he plays alone up top or he plays with a nine that accompanies him. Even though we weren’t able to get the result tonight, we left with a sour taste that we were not able to give the fans what they wanted to see.”