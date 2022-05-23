Well, this wasn’t the way we wanted to begin a new week here to wrap up the month of May. Two straight losses now for Nico Estevez and FC Dallas, and unfortunately, the first one at Toyota Stadium too. Time to get into that game a bit as we wear up for a weekend in Orlando.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas drops first game at home in 2022, 2-1 to Minnesota - Big D Soccer

Not only was it another loss but it was the first home loss of the 2022 season. Overall, it was a pretty lousy evening for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas slumps to second consecutive defeat, first home loss of the year in 2-1 reverse against Minnesota United | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas hoped to bounce back quickly from a less on the road suffered during the week but instead fell to Minnesota United 2-1 on Sunday, the first defeat for the team at Toyota Stadium this year and the first consecutive defeat in the Nico Estévez era.

Former FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi Visits Toyota Stadium: "It’s all for the love of the club" | FC Dallas

Pepi was back in town this weekend to see the fans and his former teammates.

// MLS //

Charlotte FC overachieving, RSL bucking advanced numbers & where every team stands after MLS Week 13 | MLSSoccer.com

This was possibly one of the wilder weekends in MLS between the weather delays across Saturday's games and then just the weird results on Sunday.

Sources: Leeds United finalizing deal to sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson | MLSSoccer.com

Philadelphia is set to benefit in a big way from this move as they'll receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $3-6 million. Not bad if you ask me.

Sounders at Rapids, recap: high and dry in Commerce City - Sounder At Heart

After it looked like Seattle was back on track, they drop a game on the road to Colorado.

Cordova, Glad lift RSL to 2-1 comeback over Montreal - RSL Soapbox

RSL picked up probably one of the more surprising wins of the weekend after giving up a goal in the first minute of the game, they came charging back in Montreal.

Nine in a Row: NYCFC 1-Chicago Fire 0 - Hot Time In Old Town

For as good as Chicago started the season, they're on an awful run now with nine games winless here.

Philadelphia Union return to win column with convincing 2-0 victory in Portland - Brotherly Game

Gazdag and Santos scored and Blake made two saves late to secure the clean sheet for the Union’s first win since April 9.

Orlando City vs. Austin FC: Final Score 2-2 as Lions Robbed in Texas - The Mane Land

There was a ton of drama in this one that saw two red cards to Orlando and a late corner that led to the tying goal for Austin.