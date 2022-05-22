FC Dallas loses second straight game, 2-1 to Minnesota United

FC Dallas dropped their second straight game and their first home game of the regular season in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota United.

The Loons picked up two goals that stunned the home crowd at Toyota Stadium. The first game off a free kick in the 19th minute by Emanuel Reynoso that forced Maarten Paes to make a diving save that he couldn’t quite hold on to. Robin Lod was able to get past his defensive marker and put home the rebound for the game’s first goal.

The Loons doubled their lead in the 55th minute as DJ Taylor volleyed home a shot from outside the penalty box to beat Paes.

Dallas was able to pick one goal back four minutes later as Arriola scored from outside the penalty box on a rocket of a shot that beat David St. Clair at the far post. It was Arriola’s fourth straight game with a goal for FC Dallas.

Instant Reaction: It just felt like it was going to be a night that wasn’t truly meant to be for FC Dallas. Minnesota didn’t exactly out play FC Dallas on the night but they did a good job of blocking passing lanes and finding ways to frustrate the build up play in the midfield.

The lack of urgency in the first half from FC Dallas came back to bite them after Lod scored the first goal of the night. Once again we did see a good second half surge from the team but it was too little, too late. Obviously not having Alan Velasco again due to the health and safety protocols was a big part of the last of offense early on too.

FC Dallas has a little time to regroup before their trip to Orlando next weekend but let’s hope we’re not about to see the start of a true run of bad play out of this team here.

Man of the match: Arriola was certainly putting it all on the line tonight to get goals.

What’s next for FC Dallas: There is one more game on the calendar for the month as FC Dallas heads to Florida to take on former boss Oscar Pareja and Orlando City SC.