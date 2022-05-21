FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to rebound following their second loss of the season as they return home to host Minnesota United.

Both teams are coming off results they’d like to have back on Wednesday night as Minnesota picked up a draw in LA while FC Dallas lost to Vancouver on a late penalty kick.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - FCD hopes to get their new DP back in the lineup after two straight games away due to the health and safety protocols. We’ve seen some good in the attack but Velasco adds a different element to the team when he is on the pitch.

Current run against the Loons - Minnesota United is unbeaten in five straight matches against FC Dallas (W3 D2) after losing five of the first seven MLS meetings.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Minnesota notes:

Their streak also ended on Wednesday - Minnesota United ended a three-match losing streak with a 1-1 home draw against the Galaxy on Wednesday. The Loons have also lost three straight on the road, winning just one of their last eight away from home (D2 L5, including playoffs).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Patrick Weah (knee), Romain Métanire (thigh), Hassani Dotson (knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

Weather: 70 degrees in the dome

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.