Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira Called into National Team Duty

FC Dallas players Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira have been called up by U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming FIFA international window running from May 30 through June 14.

The USMNT kicks off the international window on June 1 against African powerhouse Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (6:30 p.m. CT; ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN), before USA-Uruguay, presented by Allstate on June 5 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. The match against the two-time FIFA World Cup champions and 13th-ranked Uruguay is set for 5 p.m. on FOX, Univision and TUDN.

The slate continues with the launch of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League as the U.S. will attempt to defend its inaugural title, playing group stage matches against Grenada on June 10 (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+, UniMas, TUDN) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas and at El Salvador on June 14 (FS1, Univision, TUDN).

Both players, along with defender Nanu (Guinea-Bissau) and winger Szabolcs Schön (Hungary) will be out during this window.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 16/0)

DEFENDERS (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld/GER; 6/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 8/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 23/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 25/2), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 73/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 28/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 51/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 27/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 7/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 31/9), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; 6/1), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 16/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0)

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 44/9), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 9/3), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 46/10), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 48/21), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 22/2), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 0/0)