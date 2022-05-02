A new week and a new month are upon us here as the page to May has been flipped over on the calendar. FC Dallas return home from a rough weekend in Kansas City, where they earned a point on the road again.

// FC Dallas //

Ten-man FC Dallas picks 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City - Big D Soccer

Good at times, ugly at times and yet there is another positive(ish) result away from home to discuss.

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from the draw in Kansas City that included a ton of yellow cards and one red.

Ref frustration, Tsiki's start yield mixed results and more: Three thoughts from FC Dallas' draw with Sporting Kansas City | The Striker Texas

After a strong rally to go ahead 2-1 on Sporting Kansas City, it felt like FCD's work to get its first road win of the season was done. Unfortunately, things did not go that way in the end.

// MLS //

Why I'm not yet sold on Austin, worrying signs for Atlanta, loving Nashville's new digs & more from Week 9 | MLSSoccer.com

I have to agree here with Doyle, I'm still not sold on Austin and it isn't just based on the easier schedule at home that they've had so far this season. But aside from that there is some good comments on FCD here.

Andre Blake plays the villain as Philadelphia Union escape GEODIS Park with a point | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville looked to unveil their new digs with a big win over a quality side but Andre Blake had other ideas.

"It’s unbelievable": Nashville SC left buzzing over GEODIS Park atmosphere | MLSSoccer.com

The one thing that was clear about Nashville's new home to me yesterday was how loud it was and how on top of the field the stands are.

How Nashville SC made Walker Zimmerman a designated player: ‘He was our Tom Brady’ - The Athletic

Seeing Zimmerman excel the way he has in LA and Nashville still does make you wonder 'what if' he was doing that here in Dallas. Either way, good for Nashville to give him a fat new contract.

Bright lights, big crowds and Cristiano Ronaldo on the Columbus Crew: How eMLS is helping the league - The Athletic

The FIFA video game series has long played a major role in growing soccer's fan base, and MLS is trying to harness that with tournaments and anything else they can to capture more eyeballs.

USMNT international Cade Cowell obtaining Mexico citizenship, open to representing El Tri - ESPNFC

San Jose and USMNT attacker Cade Cowell, along with brother Chance, are in the process of obtaining Mexican citizenship, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Super subs for the win: LAFC 2, Minnesota United 0 - Angels on Parade

LAFC continues to rack up the points at home, this time with some late heroics.

Chicago 1-2 Red Bulls: Klimala the hero on rainy night in Windy City - Once A Metro

New York continues their perfect road streak here to start the season.

First-choice backline, tactical switch help Revs collect second shutout of 2022 - The Bent Musket

The Revs were happy to get back Matt Turner and Henry Kessler in this one.

How I learned to stop worrying and accept that Atlanta United might not be very good - Dirty South Soccer

We've been down that kind of road here in Dallas when you realize very early in a season that your team may not be good at all that year. Atlanta appears to be heading that way.