After Dark: Kansas City Results

The FCD-SKC Rivalry

Next to Houston, FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City have always had a phenomenal series. Both teams have shown the capability of gutting out points on the other team’s turf. This past weekend was no exception, as FC Dallas initially floundered then responded behind an Alan Velasco golazo and a Jesus Ferreira finish to take a halftime lead.

The second half continued that sense of choppiness, and it was clear that the team was frustrated by the way the referee was calling the game. Brandon Servania came off to help calm things down but instead picked up two quick yellow cards. This was a hole that was difficult for Dallas to manage, though they almost did.

Certainly, Matt Hedges was missed in this one, though he was absent for good reason - a new baby!

This is a result that you take - a road point is precious in this league.

At the same time, the team will feel like it left three points in Kansas City.

We’ll discuss this tonight.

North Texas SC Dominates

Sporting Kansas City II hail from a hotbed of soccer activity, but they clearly are a step below the talent level of North Texas SC. It showed on Sunday, as North Texas took control of the game and dominated behind goals from Kamungo and Torres. A red card to the home team for a nasty tackle also helped secure three points away.

This was a nice bounceback victory after a disappointing and unfortunate loss at home against Dynamo Dos. In particular, the goalkeeping, the young Carneiro, showed tons of improvement. Coach Kah has to feel good about the fight and their ability to shake off the disappointment from last weekend.

When to Criticize Refs

I’m a hot-blooded sports fan as much as any of you, but I have been more recently experiencing a little bit of the side of being the ref. You are on the field. You see what you see. And you call it. It’s not easy. You are bound to get it wrong. Few players ever say, “Good call, ref.” When players score an amazing goal, they don’t go over and thank the ref for not blowing the whistle. But if the ref does blow the whistle, it’s not the player’s fault - it’s the refs.

We’ll hear some video tonight from Coach Estevez about the reffing. It was very uneven, at best, but Dallas had their chances to secure a full three points in Kansas City.

Our sport too is in a major refereeing crisis. Maybe we will discuss it tonight.

