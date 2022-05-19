Welp, last night definitely was a bit of a gut punch for FC Dallas in their loss to Vancouver. Thankfully, the schedule has another game for us to deal with this weekend so we can get over it quickly.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas drops points in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps - Big D Soccer

Paul Arriola scores his third goal in three games but FCD stumbles late once again on the road.

Two FC Dallas players called into international duty - Big D Soccer

The summer international windows are opening up and FC Dallas will see some players head overseas.

Late collapse in Vancouver sees FC Dallas' unbeaten run halted at nine matches | The Striker Texas

FCD took a first-half lead but let it slip, seeing its nine-match undefeated mark go with it.

FC Dallas reasserts its status | US Soccer Players

FC Dallas earned a reputation as a developmental power and is now showing that they can compete in a difficult Western Conference.

// MLS //

Austin FC produce "statement game" to displace LAFC atop MLS | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, I think a statement game is a proper way to label this one for Austin FC. I haven't given them a ton of credit this season but beating LAFC in LA is a big jump for me.

Takeaways from the night Austin FC beat LAFC to take 1st place | The Striker Texas

Okay, so maybe we need to take Austin seriously here.

Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal | MLSSoccer.com

While we were enjoying a long unbeaten run here in Dallas (until last night), Montreal also had their long unbeaten run snapped in Nashville.

CF Montreal’s Ismaël Koné is showing impressive promise early this MLS season - The Athletic

The young midfielder has shown impressive speed and feels for the game, but still has some areas to improve upon.

Sounders at Houston, recap: road rules - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders are starting to find their groove again now that the CCL fog has lifted.

Glimpse of Tomorrow: New York Red Bulls 3, Chicago Fire 3 - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago finally showed some life in the attack but their defense is now becoming a real issue again by coughing up goals.

Mistakes prove costly for the Columbus Crew again in loss to New York City FC - Massive Report

Columbus continues to struggle as they gave up what their fans are calling 'the worst error of the year' that led to an NYCFC goal.

Short-handed Philadelphia Union play Inter Miami to a scoreless draw - Brotherly Game

The Union drew for the fifth straight match Wednesday, which is sparking some questions about their play at the moment.