FC Dallas drops points in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps

For the second time in a matter of a week on the road, FC Dallas has coughed up an early lead to lose a match. This time it was giving up a one-goal lead in the final 20 minutes in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Paul Arriola scored his third goal in three games for FC Dallas but the Whitecaps were fueled by a comeback in the 71st minute thanks to a goal from Brian White to tie the game up. In stoppage time, Lucas Cavallini put away a penalty kick to seal the game for the home side.

Ranko Veselinovic drew a foul on Edwin Cerrillo to set up the game-winning penalty after FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer misplayed the ball in the penalty area to keep a play alive.

Instant Reaction: While this is only the second loss of the season, it is starting to be a worrying habit of this group to drop a lead late in the game on the road. We didn’t see it in LA as much since the lead was much bigger than this but twice in Kansas City and now this is a habit that needs to be corrected if this group wants to stay at or near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Also, just like last season, we’re seeing this group give up penalty kicks at a slightly higher rate than other clubs too. Take the two losses and remove the penalty kicks and we’d be looking at a much different season already.

Man of the Match: I guess you could give it to Arriola for his goal. Sure.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The games continue to come in at a fast pace here as they’ll be back home on Sunday to host Minnesota United.