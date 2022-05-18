FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Game Thread

Lineups

Our vs @FCDallas



✅ 3-4-2-1 formation

✅ Veselinović, Baldisimo, Gutiérrez & Caicedo are in

✅ 5 starters in Baldisimo, Cava, Guti, Raposo & Teibert #VWFC | #VANvDAL pic.twitter.com/jxGvmjh0sC — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 19, 2022

FC Dallas looks to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games as they remain on the road as they take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Both teams were in action last weekend, and each scored three goals apiece in their games. FC Dallas picked up a 3-1 win over LA while the Caps had a wild 3-3 draw with San Jose.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s scoring all over the place right now, so the more he can continue to do this, the better.

Recent run against Dallas: The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last four matches against FC Dallas (W2 D2), including a 1-0 home win in the last meeting. Vancouver has never won consecutive matches against Dallas (25 meetings, including playoffs).

American scorers - Thirteen of FC Dallas’ last 16 MLS goals, including all three against the Galaxy on Saturday, have been scored by Americans. No other team has more than eight goals from Americans this season.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Maarten Paes, Jose Martinez, Alan Velasco (Health and Safety Protocols)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Vancouver notes:

Second half surging: The Whitecaps last eight goals, including all three against San Jose on Saturday, have been scored in the second half. Vancouver’s two first-half goals are the fewest in MLS as it hasn’t scored before the break-in nearly two months since a 12th-minute Tristan Blackmon goal against LAFC on March 20.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Caio Alexandre (left foot, fifth metatarsal surgery), Tristan Blackmon (right knee sprain), Thomas Hasal (left hand), Tosaint Ricketts (health & safety protocols)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:00 PM

Venue: BC Place

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

Weather: 70 degrees in the dome

