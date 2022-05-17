Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 11

FC Dallas picked up their first road win of the season as they extended their unbeaten run to nine games. Jesus Ferreira scored two more goals to help put him on top of the Golden Boot race in MLS as well. Now the pollsters are taking notice for real.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 2 (up 6)

Comment: Whoooooo boy Dallas did not mess around one bit this weekend.

Exactly how we planned it. pic.twitter.com/knw526o586 — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) May 15, 2022

That’s the third of three goals Dallas ambushed the Galaxy with in the first 23 minutes of a 3-1 win that sent Dallas to the second spot in the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Now, I think we probably need to be a little careful about where we project their ceiling the rest of the way. They’re outperforming their xG at a per-game rate that would be the highest in MLS since 2013 if it weren’t for Austin. However, we can absolutely be sure this team’s floor is very, very high right now. I feel like I’m repeating myself each week, but a front three of Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco is a problem and a half to deal with over 90 minutes. The midfield is effective in nearly every phase. And the backline has this team ninth in the league in expected goals allowed. This team is excellent.

Plus, and I think you’ll agree this is the most compelling evidence of Dallas as a surefire playoff team…

I don’t know if we’re talking about a Shield-winning team here. But we’re definitely talking about a team that could host a playoff game or two and make a run. And we’re definitely talking about every possible individual trophy going to Ferreira. He’s leading the league in goals and is tied for the league lead in goal contributions and only seems to be getting better.

ESPNFC - 3 (up 4)

Comment: FC Dallas is one of just two teams in MLS (LAFC is the other) averaging at least two points per game following a 3-1 win against the Galaxy. It has allowed a league-low eight goals to this point and Jesus Ferreira leads the league with nine goals.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).