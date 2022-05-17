FC Dallas continues to remain on the road here as they’ll be in Canada tomorrow night for their first game against Vancouver this season. We’ll dive into coverage of that as we go today and into tomorrow, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Homegrown Jesús Ferreira Named to MLSsoccer.com’s Week 11 Team of the Week | FC Dallas

For the third time this season, Ferreira finds himself on the league's team of the week lineup.

// MLS //

Jackpot hit? Most influential signings from MLS’s Primary Transfer Window | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, there were a lot of good moves into MLS this past transfer window and some are looking like more than home runs in some places.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 11? | MLSSoccer.com

It was Ferreira and everyone else this past week in MLS in terms of looking at the young player performances.

Sounders’ come-from-behind win shows they can do it MLS play, too - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders ended their skid in league play over the weekend in a game that wasn't quite a must-win but one that probably felt like it.

Columbus Crew tactical review: Preventable mistakes bite Columbus - Massive Report

I think it may be time to admit that Columbus just isn't that good right now.

Adam Buksa has “definitely improved a lot” since joining MLS - The Bent Musket

The Polish striker has made a name for himself and it could land him on his national team's World Cup roster later this year.