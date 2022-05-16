We always say that we enjoy the Monday after a weekend win, but I did get a different kind of boost this morning after FC Dallas’ first road win of the season. It is kind of crazy that we’re 11 games into the season and we’re one win away from matching last season’s win total.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas downs the LA Galaxy 3-1 for their first road win of 2022 - Big D Soccer

Jesus Ferreira continues his strong early start to the season with his eighth and ninth goals of the season.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas's first road win of the season.

Well, looks like Jesus Ferreira can score goals: That and more thoughts from FC Dallas' 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy | The Striker Texas

The worry over whether or not FC Dallas has a viable #9 should be put to rest here.

FC Dallas "sending a message" as Jesus Ferreira claims Golden Boot lead at LA Galaxy | MLSSoccer.com

Now that the team has found some success away from home, the ceiling for this group just got raised a bit more in my mind for this season.

// MLS //

NYCFC's future is bright, Minnesota's problems are self-inflicted, Rapids finding their way & more from Week 11 | MLSSoccer.com

Another big week across the league saw some games with a ton of goals and here is a solid breakdown of what happened including some good comments on how FCD continues to evolve.

"It's a mentality": FC Cincinnati beat Chicago Fire, keep breaking records | MLSSoccer.com

Don't look now, but FC Cincinnati may actually be good here this season.

Cristian Roldan clutch as Seattle Sounders start MLS climb: "We're not just going to rest on our laurels" | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle had a pretty rough week following their emotional and massive Champions League win but Sunday's win gets them back on the right track.

Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Timbers 7 - 2 Sporting Kansas City - Stumptown Footy

Timbers thrash SKC at home and break their five-game winless streak in style by scoring the most goals in a single match in club history.

Report: Austin FC to announce 3-year extension for head coach Josh Wolff | The Striker Texas

Good to see Austin go ahead and jump at the chance to extend their coach's contract here while the team is doing well.