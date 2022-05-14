FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to extend their unbeaten run to nine games as they hit the road again to battle the LA Galaxy for the first time in 2022.

Both sides are two of the top defenses in the league as each has only given up seven goals this season, which tops the league right now. LA is coming off a 1-0 win last weekend in Austin, while FC Dallas is fresh off their 2-0 win over Seattle. Each did play in the midweek in the US Open Cup as well, both seeing different results as FC Dallas coughed up a lead in Kansas City to lose 4-2 in extra time, while LA downed NISA side Cal United Strikers 3-2.

Key player for FC Dallas - Matt Hedges - Given how this should be a defensive battle this weekend, Hedges will need to step up and dominate in the penalty box and limit the Galaxy’s chances on goal.

Jesus’ run at history: Jesús Ferreira has scored seven times in his first 10 games this season, including in the win on Saturday against Seattle. Only Jason Kreis (8 in 1999) has scored more goals in the first 10 games of a season in Dallas’ MLS history.

Recent games against the Galaxy: The Galaxy have taken seven points from their last three home games against FC Dallas (W2 D1), including a win and a draw last season. LA Galaxy has lost only two of its last 13 home matches against Dallas (W8 D3) dating back to the start of the 2011 season.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Brandon Servania

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

LA Galaxy notes:

Improved defense: The Galaxy’s last four matches have seen a total of three goals, with no match having more than one (two 1-0 wins, one 1-0 loss, one 0-0 draw). The last team to play five straight games with fewer than two goals in each game in a single season was Philadelphia in August-October 2013.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Adam Saldaña (left ankle), Jorge Villafaña (left knee), Víctor Vázquez (right upper leg)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

Weather: 93, sunny

