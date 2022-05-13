The weekend is finally upon us here as FC Dallas heads to California today to take on the LA Galaxy tomorrow night. We’ll have full coverage of that game, including our usual preview pieces today.

// FC Dallas //

After rough adaptation, Facundo Quignon working to become 'perfect' fit for FC Dallas midfield | The Striker Texas

A lot of us weren't sold in the guy last season when he came in but so far this year, he's showing is worth and then some.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy | 5.14.22 | FC Dallas

FC Dallas rested most of their main starters on Tuesday in Kansas City, so they should be fairly fresh for this one in LA tomorrow night.

// MLS //

US Open Cup draw: 13 MLS teams learn Round of 16 opponent | MLSSoccer.com

The bracket is now set for the USOC after some wild games in the last round. Two USL-C and one USL-1 team are left with 13 MLS teams. My money is on a team like Orlando or LAFC in this one.

Chris Seitz advocates for mental health awareness in sports: "This is who I am" | MLSSoccer.com

Seitz had a very important Twitter thread the other day where he talked about his mental health and final season in DC.

Who was coaching when your MLS club’s players were signed? - The Athletic

This is a fascinating look at how players were signed at the various clubs in MLS. I didn't expect to see a Schellas Hyndman mention for FCD either but Matt Hedges goes that far back with the team.

ESPN tries something new with the good old US Open Cup | US Soccer Players

Futbol Americas hosts Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar covered all of Wednesday night's US Open Cup games on ESPN+.

Time to get back to business - Sounder At Heart

Seattle has had quite the week here from the highs of a CCL title to the lows of a USOC loss in penalty kicks.

A new-look Columbus Crew, with a new formation, led to success, decisions for Caleb Porter - Massive Report

The Black & Gold adopted a new look to flip a losing streak to an undefeated run. But will it continue?