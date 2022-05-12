As much as we want to dwell on the loss in Kansas City on Tuesday night, it may be best to just let it go as quickly as we can here with another league game for FC Dallas on the horizon this weekend in LA. We’ll begin breaking down that game here soon on this space as we hope FCD can bounce back.

// FC Dallas //

Same song, second verse: Three thoughts from FC Dallas' loss to Sporting Kansas City in U.S. Open Cup play | The Striker Texas

FCD once again allowed the home side back into a match at Children's Mercy Park and now must prevent the late collapses from becoming rote.

// MLS //

Seattle bow out, New England sail into US Open Cup Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

If Tuesday's USOC games weren't enough, last night saw some blowouts and another surprise shootout win.

Is age impacting success? MLS’s oldest and youngest squads in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

This is one of those fascinating numbers-type articles. That first graphic in it is super intriguing too as FCD is in what feels like a good zone.

Seattle Sounders made CCL history... Which MLS team wins it next? | MLSSoccer.com

Now that a MLS team has finally climbed the CCL mountain, the big question is always going to be 'who is next?'.

USYNT callups: A measure of success at San Jose Earthquakes Academy | MLSSoccer.com

We talk a lot about how well the FCD academy is doing for building our national team but you do have to give San Jose some credit here for what they're doing at the moment at the youth national team level.

Defense may no longer be the issue for the Galaxy | US Soccer Players

The LA Galaxy may no longer have to worry about its defense, already helping to push them up the Western Conference table this season.

Sounders vs. Earthquakes, US Open Cup, recap: Open Cup, closed. - Sounder At Heart

As good as last week was for Seattle, they've come crashing back down to reality here this week.

Same GM, Same Fire: Should the Fire renew Georg Heitz’s contract? - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire had a nice start to the season this year but things are starting to look like they always have in the Windy City with losses beginning to pile up.