Yeah, that bitter taste is from last night’s loss in the US Open Cup for FC Dallas. Thankfully we won’t have to dwell in it all that long with another MLS game on the horizon this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas blows two goal lead in 4-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City - Big D Soccer

Welp, the USOC run is over almost as soon as it began for FC Dallas. Just a crap way to go out.

FC Dallas concedes four unanswered, eliminated by Sporting Kansas City in U.S. Open Cup play | The Striker Texas

After a fantastic start, FCD faded and fell out of the tournament with another disappointing finish on the road.

// MLS //

Sporting KC rally to beat Dallas; Orlando, RBNY, Miami & LAFC advance to US Open Cup Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

Aside from FC Dallas's loss, there were some other interesting results in the USOC last night.

USMNT players to watch in the summer transfer market | MLSSoccer.com

It’s early. European seasons are wrapping up, but we’ve got an idea at which US men’s national team pool players might be on the move this summer.

Why NYCFC's Taty Castellanos could mitigate Haaland's departure for Borussia Dortmund | MLSSoccer.com

You do wonder where and when Castellanos will go from NYCFC. But the bigger question may actually be for how much.

The tactical and emotional impact of losing Miles Robinson to injury for Atlanta United - The Athletic

Atlanta was already dealing with some bad injuries this season but this one may hurt the most.

As Cecilio Domínguez returns from suspension, Austin FC must grapple with his presence | The Striker Texas

Domínguez returned to the training pitch Tuesday for the first time since he was suspended on April 8 under investigation of a domestic dispute.

LAFC offered deal to Giorgio Chiellini; D.C. United owners discussed bid for MLB’s Nationals: U.S. soccer notebook - The Athletic

I know Chiellini would be an interesting 'get' for an MLS team but I don't like seeing teams spend big money on a guy that is 37. Also, I do love those comments from the Sounders on MLS allowing teams to build more.

“Win at home, tie on the road” — a look at MLS point trends - RSL Soapbox

This is an interesting look at just how important winning your home games in MLS really is these days.

Kindling for fire: LAFC 2, Portland Timbers 0 - Angels on Parade

LAFC continues hot start with U.S. Open Cup win over Timbers.

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union, U.S. Open Cup: Final Score 2-1 as Lions Survive and Advance - The Mane Land

I'm getting a gut feeling that Orlando may be a team to watch in the USOC this year.

DC United 0-3 Red Bulls: Luquinhas leads Open Cup blowout - Once A Metro

New York continues to find ways to win on the road, even in the USOC.