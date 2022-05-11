FC Dallas blows two goal lead in 4-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City

FC Dallas gave up a two-goal lead to lose in overtime to Sporting Kansas City 4-2 in the Round of 32 of the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Dallas built a first half lead thanks to goals from Franco Jara in the 8th minute off a goalkeeper blunder and then Eddie Munjoma’s first professional goal in the 34th minute.

Sporting came roaring back in the second half as Nikola Vujnovic found the back of the net just after the hour mark. The hosts were able to tie it up shortly after a Jose Martinez red card in the 7th minute of stoppage time. Marinos Tzionis got on the end of a Remi Walter corner kick to tie it up and send the game into overtime.

In the extra 30 minutes, Sporting scored twice as Khiry Shelton played a big part in both goals. The first came as he fired a shot that Jimmy Maurer was able to save but unfortunately for Dallas, the rebound hit off Edwin Cerrillo and into the back of the net to give Sporting the lead. Shelton then scored an insurance goal in the 113th minute after another defensive miscue from Dallas.

Instant reaction: I’ll keep this one super brief as it stings a bit to see this group drop a game in this manner. It feels a bit like deja vu again with Sporting that Dallas built a solid lead and then gave it up late due to some defensive errors and red cards. On the bright side, if there is one, this loss does free up some space in the schedule that could help the team out in focusing more on the league slate.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road again this weekend as they travel west to battle the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.