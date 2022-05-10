Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 10

FC Dallas picked up their latest draw on the road against rivals Sporting Kanas City. The latest pollsters took the draw and were left as puzzled by it as some of us were.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (up 1)

Comment: Jesus Ferreira beat his dad. By anime rules, he’s officially a man now.

That dude @Jesusfcd27 passes his dad in goals scored. pic.twitter.com/ZsEuGedL3A — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 8, 2022

Ferreira is first in the league in expected goals from open play, per Second Spectrum. He’s been stellar, and so has Paul Arriola. If they can get Alan Velasco up and running at full force, then this is one of the most dangerous front threes in the league. It’s no surprise they took care of a Seattle team wearing sunglasses inside and asking everyone to stop shouting so much.

There might be some surprise, however, that they’re unbeaten in their last eight. They’ve quietly been one of the hottest teams in the league thanks to the handful of draws scattered throughout that unbeaten run. But they’re one of three teams with just one loss this season. They’re just four points off Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC. And, on top of that, the crowds at Toyota Stadium have been consistently great so far this year. It’s a big part of why Dallas are unbeaten in their last five at home.

To put it simply…

Something special is brewing in North Texas. pic.twitter.com/ShGIWb3gTO — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) May 8, 2022

ESPNFC - 7 (up 1)

Comment: Facing a heavily rotated Seattle side, this was a game Dallas should win and did in a 2-0 victory. Jesus Ferreira’s goal saw him pass father David on Dallas’ all-time scoring list. Paul Arriola scored the other and has given FCD a significant boost to their attack this season.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

