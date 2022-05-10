FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Game Thread

For the second time in a matter of a couple of weeks, FC Dallas will travel to the middle of America to battle Sporting Kansas City. This time it will be in the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup.

FC Dallas advanced to this round after downing FC Tulsa while Sporting is entering the tournament after earning a later entry into the tournament due to their record in 2021.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jader Obrian - We know we’ll see some rotation here this week and Obrian will likely be called to be an important part of the attack. If he can frustrate the Sporting defense, it could go a long way in advancing in this tournament.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable:

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Sporting KC notes:

Availability Report

OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (concussion, facial fracture), Graham Zusi (thigh)

Questionable: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

TV: none

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

Weather: 89 degrees, sunny

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

