FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Game Thread

For the second time in a matter of a couple of weeks, FC Dallas will travel to the middle of America to battle Sporting Kansas City. This time it will be in the Round of 32 of the 2022 US Open Cup.
FC Dallas advanced to this round after downing FC Tulsa while Sporting is entering the tournament after earning a later entry into the tournament due to their record in 2021.
FC Dallas notes:
Key player for FC Dallas - Jader Obrian - We know we’ll see some rotation here this week and Obrian will likely be called to be an important part of the attack. If he can frustrate the Sporting defense, it could go a long way in advancing in this tournament.
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: none
Availability Report
Out: none
Questionable:
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez
International duty: none
Sporting KC notes:
Availability Report
OUT - Alan Pulido (knee surgery), Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (concussion, facial fracture), Graham Zusi (thigh)
Questionable: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park
TV: none
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC
Weather: 89 degrees, sunny
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
Watch with us.
