No time to dwell too much on Saturday’s win over Seattle as FC Dallas hits the road tonight for a Round of 32 match with rivals Sporting Kansas City. We’ll have a game thread up later today for that one but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Did you miss our weekly podcast last night? Catch it here:

Three things we learned from FC Dallas win over the Seattle Sounders - Big D Soccer

The second half adjustments continue to propel FC Dallas to wins while the marketing efforts are starting to produce some sellout crowds.

How Sounders' surprise helped FC Dallas prepare for U.S. Open Cup tilt with Sporting Kansas City | The Striker Texas

After being frustrated early by Seattle's back five, FCD found a way and adapted - as they may need to Tuesday in USOC action.

OPEN CUP: How to Watch FC Dallas vs Sporting KC | FC Dallas

Oh Kansas City, again. I think seeing how both teams rotate tonight may be the most intriguing part of the game.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 10? | MLSSoccer.com

Nice comments on Jesus Ferreira this week as he passes his father on the club's all-time goalscoring list.

Seattle's MLS situation | US Soccer Players

The Seattle Sounders won the Concacaf Champions League and now their situation in Major League Soccer becomes the focus.

US Open Cup: Play Them or Rest Them? - The Blue Testament

With the start of Open Cup on Tuesday night is it time to play the kids or go all out for the Cup? Given how poorly SKC has started this season, they may want to go all out.

Putting Toronto FC’s four-game losing streak into perspective - Waking The Red

Toronto is still rebuilding, which is something that some may not be expecting here. Plus, they're till waiting on their prized summer signing to arrive in a couple of months.

Caden Clark considering New York exit in summer as European clubs monitor situation - Once A Metro

Clark's return home hasn't gone well for the young midfielder and now he is exploring another European move.

Miles Robinson suffers ruptured Achilles tendon, out for the season - Dirty South Soccer

I hate this for the young player but if you follow Atlanta you have to think some seriously bad juju is going on with all these injuries to key players.