FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to make it four games in a row without a loss as they host the Colorado Rapids.

Nico Estevez’s team comes into the game with two wins and a draw in their last three games, while the Rapids have drawn their last two after a two-game winning streak.

Key player for FC Dallas -

Recent run against Colorado - The Rapids took seven points against FC Dallas last season, keeping clean sheets in all of them, including winning each of the last two. Colorado has not won three straight matches against Dallas since 2000-01, which was also the last time they had kept three straight clean sheets against them prior to this run.

Need some offense - FC Dallas attempted just five shots against the Fire on Saturday, hitting only one on target. Dallas hasn’t attempted fewer shots in an MLS match in three years, since taking just three against the Union in April 2019.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Justin Che

International duty: none

Colorado notes:

In solid form - Colorado is unbeaten in four straight matches (W2 D2) after losing its season opener at Los Angeles FC. The Rapids have allowed just two goals over the four-game unbeaten run after conceding three to LAFC to start the campaign.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out:

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvCOR

Weather: 76, partly cloud

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.