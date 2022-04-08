FC Dallas to host FC Tulsa in Third Round of the 2022 US Open Cup

During a web stream, the Third Round was drawn for the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. FC Dallas was placed in the Texas Region, along with the other two Texan MLS teams and three teams from the USL-Championship.

FC Dallas was picked as the third and final home team in the blind draw, with their opponent being FC Tulsa.

Games will take place between April 19-21. As of this writing, the venue has not been announced for this game though previous Open Cup games have been played at SMU’s Westcott Field (which just wrapped up a renovation that should help their cause for hosting again).

FC Tulsa has started off the 2022 season with three wins and two draws as they moved into the Eastern Conference of the USL-Championship.

Houston and San Antonio were the other two home teams in the region. The Dynamo will host their former USL affiliate from Rio Grande Valley, while Austin FC is the lone MLS side that will have to go on the road to battle San Antonio.

What do you make of this draw for FC Dallas? Are you disappointed not to see them have to go on the road to a lower division team?