Can the unbeaten run continue to four games this weekend for FC Dallas? Let's hope so. We'll dive more into our weekend game today but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Scouting Report: Are the Colorado Rapids still the team to beat? - Big D Soccer

Somehow the Rapids won the West last year but FC Dallas should be poised to handle them well on Saturday.

The Roja Letters: Your BURNing FC Dallas questions finally answered | The Striker Texas

I've long wanted to do a Q&A-type post like this but I never got one off the ground years ago. There are some good questions though in this piece that Jon answers.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids | 4.9.22 | FC Dallas

Both teams are good in the defense, so we may be in store for another tough battle.

// MLS //

Chicharito vs. Carlitos: Finally, old friends Hernandez, Vela to face off in El Trafico on FOX | MLSSoccer.com

El Trafico has had some big names in it over the years but I do think the battle between two of Mexico's best is what makes this one worth watching.

Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Which prospect will become the next MLS star? | MLSSoccer.com

I do think it is notable to point out that there are no FC Dallas players on this list. But at the same time, there are no Philadelphia players either.

Orlando City: Center Back Antonio Carlos Out 3-4 Months with Hamstring Injury - The Mane Land

That is a pretty tough loss for the Lions as they'll have to figure out something for their defense moving forward.

Is this the most fun Sounders team yet? - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders are playing some of their most expansive soccer in their most important games.

Game Recap: NYCFC lose to Seattle Sounders in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals - Hudson River Blue

New York City lose 3-1 in Seattle, but they did get a crucial away goal in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League Semifinal.

Andre Shinyashiki wants to play striker, thinks the Colorado Rapids can score more goals - Burgundy Wave

The intense Andre Shinyashiki is serious about scoring for the Rapids, says his best position is at striker.