We’re only a couple of days away from our next FC Dallas home game here as the club continues to prepare for a weekend visit from Colorado.

// MLS //

How the Generation adidas Cup served as a stepping stone to the USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

It shouldn’t come as a shock to you all to know that FC Dallas has been pumping out national team talent from the academies but it is always good to get a refresher.

Seattle Sounders show "tip of the iceberg" as CCL attacking display engulfs NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

So far, it looks like the path for an MLS team to win the CCL this year is going through Seattle.

"Nothing is over": NYCFC still in CCL contention despite Leg 1 defeat at Seattle | MLSSoccer.com

NYCFC hasn't shown well on the road in the CCL thus far, so maybe a 'home' game is what they'll need to advance to the finals.

Sounders vs. NYCFC, recap: how do you like them apples? - Sounder At Heart

Seattle picked up a nice win at home in the CCL but keep an eye on that loan goal they gave up, that could be big come the next leg of this series.

Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent | MLSSoccer.com

The big question will be whether or not they get Vela back in a DP deal or a TAM deal.

Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional | MLSSoccer.com

Brenner was an expensive signing for Cincinnati but so far he hasn't lived up to the hype.

Xherdan Shaqiri “day-to-day” ahead of Chicago Fire’s visit to Orlando City - Hot Time In Old Town

The Swiss star took himself out in the 19th minute against FC Dallas with a calf injury.

Revolution Sign Serbian Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović - The Bent Musket

New England have found their Matt Turner replacement in the form of a Serbian keeper.