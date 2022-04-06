We’re at the midway point in this week as FC Dallas continues to prepare for a weekend clash with the Colorado Rapids. We’ll begin diving into that match here soon on this space, but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after week 5 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas continues to slowly move up the ladder here in the various power rankings across the web.

Hack a Velasc'? FC Dallas attacker says he's not phased by rough treatment | The Striker Texas

After suffering six fouls against the Chicago Fire, the Argentine said he's used to being the focal point for opposing defenses.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 5? | MLSSoccer.com

No FC Dallas players on this week's list but that isn't a cause for concern in my book.

San Jose Earthquakes plan for state-of-the-art soccer training ground and complex | MLSSoccer.com

San Jose has been quiet on these kind of fronts for a long time but it is good to see them get a boost in their facilities.

MLS players who could push onto USMNT and CanMNT Nations League rosters | MLSSoccer.com

The summer international window is going to be a big one for some MLS players like Paxton Pomykal to get some minutes with the national team.

Liga MX awaits: MLS heavyweights Seattle Sounders & NYCFC meet in CCL semifinals | MLSSoccer.com

The all-MLS semifinal in the CCL kicks off tonight in Seattle.

Anthem singer for Portland Timbers challenges club on domestic violence charge | ESPNFC

Portland Timbers anthem singer Madison Shanley wore a shirt that read "You knew" in response to the club's alleged mishandling of abuse cases.

Pumas' Sebastian Saucedo on MLS-Liga MX rivalry, U.S.-Mexico hopes - 'I can contribute' | ESPNFC

Pumas star Sebastian Saucedo, a dual-national who played for the U.S. at the youth level, talks about Liga MX and if he is open to a Mexico switch.

CCL semis preview: ‘This is one of the biggest games of our careers’ - Sounder At Heart

Sounders enter series against New York City FC well aware of the potential to make history.

The Columbus Crew remains pleased with performance despite loss to Nashville SC - Massive Report

The result certainly wasn’t what the Black & Gold wanted, but the way the team created chances remains a positive.

Toronto FC’s star striker in the making: Jesús Jiménez - Waking The Red

Assessing Jesús Jiménez’s impact on Toronto FC so far this season and the key attributes that make him a complete forward.

Examining Atlanta United’s midfield without Ozzie Alonso - Dirty South Soccer

Gonzalo Pineda and his team will have to find new solutions with a key player out for the year once again.