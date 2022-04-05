Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after week 5

FC Dallas picked up a scoreless draw on the road this past weekend in Chicago. The internet pollsters continue to take notice of the improved performances to start the 2022 season under Nico Estevez.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 9 (up 3)

Comment: FC Dallas also played in that miserable 0-0 game in Chicago. And since I didn’t do a deep dive on a totally random statistic that might actually be totally meaningless for Dallas, I don’t have a whole lot to say. Especially when they didn’t even have Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira available to start. I still think they’re good to very good at soccer though.

ESPNFC - 9 (no change)

Comment: With winger Paul Arriola unavailable and Jesus Ferreira coming in as a 63rd-minute substitute, FC Dallas was lacking the cutting edge it had in its two games before the international break in a scoreless draw with Chicago.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).