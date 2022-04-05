Another day down here as we move closer to our next FC Dallas home game, a weekend visit from our Colorado rivals. Things are a bit quiet early on this week so let’s get into some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire: Game grades - Big D Soccer

There wasn’t a ton in this game for either side and in a scoreless draw, the offensive grades were pretty rough as expected.

Watch/listen to our podcast from last night here:

// MLS //

What MLS' last 3 undefeated teams are getting so right | MLSSoccer.com

Two of the three are killing it on both sides of the field while one (the Fire) are handling things well defensively.

Josef Martinez to have surgically repaired knee re-examined - Dirty South Soccer

Josef Martinez will travel to Pittsburgh to have his knee looked at by the medical team that performed his ACL surgery in 2020.

Sounders midfield looks very tough - Sounder At Heart

Seattle looks fit and dangerous as they're picking up wins away from home now.

Inside Auston Trusty’s mindset ahead of departure for Arsenal - Burgundy Wave

Trusty is trying to make the most of his time in Colorado ahead of a big move to England this summer.

Report: D.C. United signing Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo - Black And Red United

The long-rumored Bill Hamid competitor may have been revealed.

Bruce Arena details difficulties of CCL for MLS clubs - The Bent Musket

It is a tough position for MLS teams to begin their year in the CCL. That has always been the case.

Center Back Depth Becomes Issue for Orlando City in Wake of Antonio Carlos Injury - The Mane Land

After Antonio Carlos’ injury, Orlando City’s lack of depth at center back could become a problem.