It isn’t a Monday following a big win on the road but at least FC Dallas isn’t coming back from Chicago empty-handed in their draw. A scoreless road draw is better than nothing if you ask me.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas picks up a scoreless draw against the Chicago Fire - Big D Soccer

Just one shot on goal for FC Dallas in this one and a lot of sloppy play thanks to the rain.

Post Match Thoughts: FC Dallas at Chicago Fire - Big D Soccer

Dallas addresses depth issues as superstars take a break during a game that raises plenty of questions.

April Outlook: FC Dallas looks for road points - Big D Soccer

April is going to be a month that gives us a little more insight into how good this team could actually be.

Three takeaways from FC Dallas' scoreless draw with Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field | The Striker Texas

Though the scoreline might hint at not much at all, there were still valuable takeaways about the continuing solid start to the season for FC Dallas after its 0-0 draw in Chicago.

North Texas SC Earns Two Points on the Road against Tacoma Defiance | North Texas SC

The whole two points from a shutout win is just weird but it is better than nothing, right?

// MLS //

Chicharito in scary top form, Lodeiro looking like his old self, Josef not so much & more from Week 5 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS was full of games this past weekend and FCD did kick things off with a dud of a draw that gets broken down a bit in this piece.

LA Galaxy’s Chicharito hailed as “top class” as El Tri exile continues | MLSSoccer.com

LA always hoped that at some point Chicharito would show his class in this league and I think he is finally doing that this season.

Chicago Fire extend unbeaten streak despite key absences: "It's a sign of a team that's gelling together" | MLSSoccer.com

Impressive that this is now the longest unbeaten streak for the Fire since 2009.

With the Octagonal over, USMNT players shift focus to MLS | US Soccer Players

USMNT players in Major League Soccer make the quick adjustment from club to country now that Concacaf World Cup qualifying is over.

Five Thoughts on Sounders’ first road win of the year - Sounder At Heart

Seattle is looking good away from home as they get ready for another CCL battle this week.

Fresh squeezed: Orlando City SC 2, LAFC 4 - Angels on Parade

This was one of those wild games this weekend and LAFC came away with the points.

Columbus Crew falls 1-0 to Nashville SC - Massive Report

On a night celebrating Black & Gold legend Federico Higuaín, no goals followed in a tough loss for Columbus.

Union keeps rolling, beats Charlotte FC for fourth straight win - Brotherly Game

The Union is unbeaten through five and has now held opponents scoreless for 328 straight minutes.

After Maxi Urruti stunner, Austin FC collapses late in 2-2 draw with San Jose | The Striker Texas

I keep saying that Austin isn't quite there yet despite some of their results so far this season, and this one in San Jose reiterated that thought again for me.

Picault brace pushes Dynamo to first away win in 19 months | The Striker Texas

Houston Dynamo FC earned their first away win in over a year with a second half surge from Darwin Quintero and Fafa Picault.

// USMNT //

With a marquee World Cup meeting vs. England, USMNT has a chance to change its perception writ large – The Athletic

Gregg Berhalter and many of his important players have strong links to England. A win against them in the World Cup could be a game-changer.

World Cup group stage schedule: Fixtures, dates, times, bracket as FIFA announces Qatar will not open tournament - The Athletic

The groups in this year's World Cup seem weirdly even across the board with no clear Group of Death (which may mean the US is actually in that).

USMNT's World Cup draw avoids doomsday scenario, but Americans face tough test at Qatar 2022 | ESPNFC

As World Cup draws go, the United States men's national team didn't get the toughest assignment for the 2022 World Cup, but it's also far from easy.

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Results: USMNT draws England, Iran, and To-be-determined - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT will face off against England, Iran, and the winner of the final UEFA playoff match.