FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Game Thread

Lineups

FC Dallas looks to make it seven straight games unbeaten this weekend as they take on rivals Sporting Kansas City.

While FC Dallas is riding off the high of their Texas Derby win last weekend, Sporting comes into this game winless in their last four games following their scoreless draw with Columbus.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - Given the defensive issues Sporting has had to deal with this season, this could be a perfect game for Velasco to continue to evolve his game with FCD and find more goals.

On a positive run for a change - FC Dallas extended its unbeaten MLS run to six games (W4 D2), its longest since May-June 2018 (7 straight). Dallas has won four of those six games after winning just two of its previous 18 MLS matches dating back to mid-August last season.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Matt Hedges (birth of a child!)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Sporting KC notes:

Rough start - Sporting Kansas City’s winless run extended to four games after a scoreless draw with the Crew on Saturday. Sporting has just seven points through nine games, the third-worst start to a season in club history (3 points in 1999, 5 points in 2011).

Stop them, maybe stop Sporting - Seven of Sporting Kansas City’s last eight goals against FC Dallas have been scored by either Johnny Russell (4) or Daniel Sallói (3).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Alan Pulido (knee surgery)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Children’s Mercy Park

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

Weather: 64, cloudy

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.