FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Game Thread

Lineups
Our 11 pic.twitter.com/vhhPgDVocY— FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) April 30, 2022
Your XI for #SKCvDAL#SportingKC | @BlueKC pic.twitter.com/NNkTIe3mbl— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 30, 2022
FC Dallas looks to make it seven straight games unbeaten this weekend as they take on rivals Sporting Kansas City.
While FC Dallas is riding off the high of their Texas Derby win last weekend, Sporting comes into this game winless in their last four games following their scoreless draw with Columbus.
FC Dallas notes:
Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - Given the defensive issues Sporting has had to deal with this season, this could be a perfect game for Velasco to continue to evolve his game with FCD and find more goals.
On a positive run for a change - FC Dallas extended its unbeaten MLS run to six games (W4 D2), its longest since May-June 2018 (7 straight). Dallas has won four of those six games after winning just two of its previous 18 MLS matches dating back to mid-August last season.
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: none
Availability Report
Out: Matt Hedges (birth of a child!)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez
International duty: none
Sporting KC notes:
Rough start - Sporting Kansas City’s winless run extended to four games after a scoreless draw with the Crew on Saturday. Sporting has just seven points through nine games, the third-worst start to a season in club history (3 points in 1999, 5 points in 2011).
Stop them, maybe stop Sporting - Seven of Sporting Kansas City’s last eight goals against FC Dallas have been scored by either Johnny Russell (4) or Daniel Sallói (3).
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: none
Availability Report
OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), Alan Pulido (knee surgery)
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Children’s Mercy Park
TV: TXA-21
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream
Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC
Weather: 64, cloudy
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
Watch with us.
Loading comments...