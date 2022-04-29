The weekend is finally upon us here as FC Dallas gets ready to head to Kansas City for a weekend bout with Sporting. We’ll have our usual game coverage this weekend but first, let’s dive into some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

With FC Dallas' talent pipeline to the USMNT well-established, is the Mexico national team next? | The Striker Texas

FCD's international influence is extending beyond the borders of the U.S., with academy grads beginning to find success with Mexico and other national teams.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City | 4.30.22 | FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to extend their unbeaten run this weekend as they take on SKC.

// MLS //

Three ways Nashville SC can capitalize on GEODIS Park-heavy remaining schedule | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville picked up 11 points in their first eight games, all away from home. Now a home-heavy schedule this summer could really help them get on top of the Western Conference.

From theory to reality: Nashville SC reflect on long road to GEODIS Park opener | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville's history in professional soccer is a fun one to see go from fan-ownership to a MLS team with a shiny new stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps patient in signing of "difference-making" Andres Cubas | MLSSoccer.com

Vancouver needs a player like Cubas to step in right away and be the difference maker that he is touted to be.

Inter Miami get stadium approval in Miami Freedom Park project vote | MLSSoccer.com

While there was opposition to this vote, Miami is able to move forward on what could be a pretty special stadium in MLS if it all gets built.

Inter Miami gets approval for new MLS stadium site at Melreese | ESPNFC

The early projection now is that the stadium will be finished in 2024 or early 2025. Wild that this has been a project in the making for eight years now.

‘The benchmark is to win’: Steve Cherundolo finds early success with LAFC through pragmatism - The Athletic

Instead of working to differentiate from what came before his arrival at LAFC, Cherundolo is building on it and is finding success as a result.

Sounders show they can suffer and still perform - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders overcome a host of obstacles to move one step closer to history.

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus FC Dallas - The Blue Testament

Sporting has been dealing with injuries and poor results so far this season. Let's just say, their fans aren't super hopeful for this weekend.

Columbus Crew made the best move for club, player when electing to trade Gyasi Zardes - Massive Report

It was a bit of a shocker last week when Columbus made the move to trade Gyasi Zardes but I am all for clubs doing right by a player that needs a move like this.

Bruce Arena gives his thoughts on performance of offseason signings - The Bent Musket

After doing well with moves going into 2021, the moves Bruce and company made for 2022 haven't exactly hit the mark for the Revs just yet.