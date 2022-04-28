We’re rounding the corner on this week here as FC Dallas gets ready to head to Kansas City this weekend. We’ll have more ahead of that game but first, let’s dive into some links.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Manager Nico Estevez is Evolving - Big D Soccer

We're only eight games into the Nico Estevez era but what we're already seeing is a coach that is growing with each game.

Scouting Report: Will FC Dallas continue their run against Sporting Kansas City? - Big D Soccer

We’ll find out if Sporting KC is as bad as they seem this weekend or if they are better than their record suggests.

// MLS //

Video Review drama & Nico Lodeiro heroics: Seattle Sounders near CCL history vs. Pumas | MLSSoccer.com

Any time you pick up away goals in a draw in Mexico, you're doing something right. Now the Sounders have a huge opportunity on their hands as the finals shifts back to Seattle.

Pumas UNAM vs. Sounders, recap: one small step for Seattle - Sounder At Heart

This one feels similar to when RSL had a shot to win it at home all those years ago. Let's hope Seattle can finally do it for MLS.

Early tiers for this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR candidates | MLSSoccer.com

Good to see the likes of Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira on this short list already. But it does remind me that even though this team is full of Homegrown players, a lot of them are already over 22 or aren't on the field enough to get noticed.

MLS MVP Power Rankings: Sebastian Driussi, Djordje Mihailovic clear favorites so far? | MLSSoccer.com

The early list for MVP this season is a bit of a surprise for me but Driussi and Austin have done well when he scores.

Inside the political fight over David Beckham and Jorge Mas’s potential Inter Miami stadium development - The Athletic

Let's just say, the political nature of a stadium build is always a mess but in Miami, they take it to a new level.

PTFC For Peace Recap & Highlights: Team Yellow 4-3 Team Blue - Stumptown Footy

Gotta admit, this was really cool to see in Portland. A mixed game between the Timbers and Thorns for a good cause. I would love to see more of that.

Chicago Fire Notebook: With Jairo Torres’ arrival imminent, is more help on the way? - Hot Time In Old Town

Ezra Hendrickson opened up about the Fire’s issues in their attack and what can be done about it.

The Columbus Crew must continue to adjust with a roster in flux - Massive Report

The Black & Gold have a tough challenge ahead as the team looks for offensive help.

Djordje Petrovic hopes the move to MLS helps him get more caps with Serbia - The Bent Musket

We've seen some players come from Europe to gain minutes with their home countries. Nice to see more young players say that sort of thing here.

D.C. United sign OH Leuven goalkeeper Rafael Romo - Black And Red United

A long-rumored addition sees the Venezuela ‘keeper join the Black-and-Red.

Brad Guzan, Ozzie Alonso, Dylan Castanheira placed on season-ending injury list - Dirty South Soccer

Three players all at once go on the season-ending injury list for Atlanta. I don't think I've ever seen something like that before in this league.