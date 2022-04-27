We’re at the midway point in our final week of the month of April. It is kind of crazy how quickly this month has flown by here but when you are doing well in the standings, time does seem to move a little quicker.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 8 - Big D Soccer

The come-from-behind win over Houston has a lot of people buzzing about FC Dallas.

Within Matchday: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo | April 23, 2022 | FC Dallas

I'm digging these inside the clubhouse looks that the team is doing these days. They're even better following a big win.

// MLS //

Why Seattle Sounders are MLS’s best-ever chance to become CCL champions | MLSSoccer.com

Two games stand in the way for Seattle to do something that no MLS team has done in this tournament, win the whole damn thing.

Why Seattle winning CONCACAF Champions League would help MLS on road to relevance | ESPNFC

MLS has ambitions of being among the best in the world, but that can't happen until it can best the league in the country it shares a border with.

You have a duty to watch Seattle in the Champions League Finals - Hudson River Blue

I agree with this post, in that you don't have to like Seattle in this situation but it is worth tuning in to see if they can do it.

What to watch before MLS's Primary Transfer Window closes | MLSSoccer.com

There are a lot of interesting names on the 'trade block' in MLS right now. I don't think many (if any) would be a good fit here right now. Also, there is a ton of other interesting nuggets in this one that is worth reading across the league.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 8? | MLSSoccer.com

There is a brief Alan Velasco mention in this one but it is always good to keep up with the other young players across the league.

Titans' Derrick Henry, actor Reese Witherspoon join Nashville SC ownership group - The Athletic

While some will care more about Henry becoming a part owner, I'm all for Reese Witherspoon's name being added to the growing celebrity MLS owner mix.

Isimat-Mirin Injury Update, VAR Fails Again, Loera’s Stunner - The Blue Testament

SKC has more injury issues to deal with here as FCD comes to town this weekend.

George Campbell added to injury list with lower body injury, status is week-to-week - Dirty South Soccer

Speaking of injuries, Atlanta has also been hit pretty damn hard by the injury bug.