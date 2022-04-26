Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 8

FC Dallas is now unbeaten in their last six league matches following Saturday’s big come-from-behind win over the Houston Dynamo. One of the rankings is rating the club very high, while another is still waiting to see how things go here.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (up 2)

Comment: Don’t matter how it happens, just that it happens against your biggest rival.

FC Dallas stayed undefeated at home with two late goals to steal a win and move one step closer to regaining control of Soccer’s Best Trophy, El Capitán. Seriously, we really don’t talk about the fact that the winner of the Texas Derby each year gets an 18th-century death machine to roll around for a year.

Ok, fine, the best trophy that isn’t whatever this is.

ESPNFC - 4 (same)

Comment: It was a late show in Texas as Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Facundo Quignon scored after the 87th minute to flip an impending 1-0 defeat into a 2-1 home win over local(ish) rival Houston Dynamo. Alan Velasco was also impressive for Dallas in the victory.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).