The week moves on here as FC Dallas begins to put the Texas Derby behind them and begins to prepare for another rival in Kansas City this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Announces Official Watch Party Series Presented by Heineken | FC Dallas

Watch parties are back for another year when FCD is on the road, starting this weekend.

// MLS //

Chance creators: Who are the architects of MLS's most dangerous moments? | MLSSoccer.com

Even though FCD is scoring goals at a good rate so far this season, they don't have one of those architects like this list shows.

Mixed results so far in 2022 for Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto | US Soccer Players

Montreal and Toronto are improving in the Eastern Conference, but the Vancouver Whitecaps are already running into trouble in the West.

Loss was reminder to Sounders to never let their guard down - Sounder At Heart

Sounders had never before lost a game they led by two goals until this past weekend, which could be a good wake-up call for them as they head into the CCL finals.

LAFC sign Nathan Ordaz to homegrown contract - Angels on Parade

I keep having to remind myself that teams like LAFC are still fairly new here and that their academies are also pretty new too. Just the fourth HGP signing by them.

Major League Soccer has to hold its TV partners to a higher standard - Dynamo Theory

Houston fans are still feeling the sting from the Memo Rodriguez free kick that looked like a goal on some angles. I do agree though with this that TV partners need to all be using the same stuff, so if one has a goal-line camera, they all should.

Columbus Crew tactical review: Black & Gold ends losing streak at Sporting Kansas City - Massive Report

After being beaten in their last four games, the Crew secured a positive result using tactics that were out of character for the team.

Revs desperately searching for consistency in 2022 - The Bent Musket

The Revs haven't been themselves this season, or at least a version of themselves that earned a Supporters' Shield trophy last year.