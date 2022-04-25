As bad as some of Saturday’s game was for FC Dallas, the ending was more than enough to erase what would have been a pretty nasty taste in all of our mouths.

// FC Dallas //

Four things going FC Dallas’ way so far in 2022 - Big D Soccer

The Derby win over Houston gives us a little more insight to where this team is heading and how we’ve done thus far this season.

FC Dallas comes from behind to down the Houston Dynamo 2-1 - Big D Soccer

Two late goals help turn around what was a rather dreadful game for FC Dallas.

North Texas SC dropped their first game of 2022 in 3-2 loss to Houston - Big D Soccer

North Texas struggles with defensive rotations but look lively in Saturday’s harsh loss.

Tsiki sparks rally, FC Dallas overcomes first-half woes & more thoughts from a thrilling Texas Derby victory | The Striker Texas

Here is a nice look back at the furious rally from FCD, a tactical switch from last week and how FCD can build on the rivalry win.

Comeback season! FC Dallas snatch Texas Derby win from Houston Dynamo FC | MLSSoccer.com

Thanks to late goals from second-half substitutes Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Facundo Quignon, FC Dallas again have Texas Derby bragging rights.

// MLS //

Miami get it right with Campana, new beginnings in SJ and DC, Reynoso runs the show for Loons & more from Week 8 | MLSSoccer.com

There was so much to take in this week from around MLS. Loads of wild comeback stories, new beginnings and tons of goals.

“It's his time”: As Leo Campana rises for Inter Miami, Gonzalo Higuain left in shade | MLSSoccer.com

Miami is slowly turning things around after a pretty dismal start to their season.

Sounders at San Jose, recap: California capitulation - Sounder At Heart

Seattle is in that CCL fog at the moment as they struggle to maintain leads in San Jose.

Rapids fail to get shot on net, tie expansion side Charlotte - Burgundy Wave

The Rapids haven’t lost at home in over 20 matches, they also haven’t won a game in their last five matches overall. But they did get to debut Gyasi Zardes in the draw, so there is something for Rapids fans to get excited by.

Game Recap: NYCFC defeat Toronto FC 5-4 with relentless attack - Hudson River Blue

A come-from-behind romp turned into a nail-biter after Alfredo Morales red card.