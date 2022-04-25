After Dark: The Final Five Minutes Are the Most Important Minutes of Any Match

Tonight at 9 PM CST/10 PM EST, Big D After Dark, our official video podcast, is live on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter to talk about the Texas Derby. FC Dallas seemed down and out until the final five minutes of the match, which are the minutes that really matter in Major League Soccer, right? And North Texas SC lost their first at home - a disappointing result but understandable with a couple of key absences.

See you tonight?

FC Dallas Crush the Orange

Crush may be a strong verb here, as Houston came to play, as we predicted they would. While a few over-zealous fans might have hoped for a route, Houston revealed some of the weaknesses of Dallas’ approach. If FC Dallas can’t get their midfield clicking, the team struggles to get the ball forward. There was certainly a lack of fluidity to FCD’s movement and spacing over the majority of the game.

I asked Head Coach Nico Estevez about the lack of energy, and his answer was brilliant. He said, essentially (we will hear the quote live tonight), it wasn’t a lack of energy - it was tactics. He didn’t have the team in the right positions. Once they figured that out, the team seemed to come alive, possessing the ball more and generating opportunities.

In some ways, we can say this is the kind of result that Dallas of past years would have struggled to carve out. You don’t always have to play at your best to get three points in this league. Sometimes, you just need a bounce to go your way. Dallas needed the final five minutes to put away the lowly Dynamo.

North Texas SC Falters

Meanwhile, in the second half of the doubleheader, North Texas ran out of gas against a tough Houston Dynamo Dos squad. Partly, they missed Antonio Carrera and Nolan Norris. (Read Jack’s write up here.) But they also had some bounces go against them, which happens in this complicated and messy game called soccer.

This is their first loss of the year - and their first loss at home.

It’s not ideal, but as this team builds, no doubt they will look back at this one and hope to get revenge later this season. I think fans have every right to feel excited about the direction of this team.

By the way, head coach Pa-Modou Kah got plugged as a potential candidate for DC United and San Jose Earthquakes. I asked him about it, and we will play the clip tonight.

Upcoming Match Previews

FC Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City, who have not been playing well, but we know this is one that will be tough as usual. While Nico welcomes the good run of play, you know he is not happy with how the team has struggled a bit as of late, generating chances and creating opportunities. This is going to be an interesting one and begin a real tough stretch of away matches for Dallas.

Meanwhile, North Texas SC will also face SKC II and might have a somewhat easier time. We’ll see as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

See you tonight! When the lights go down, we go live!

