FC Dallas comes from behind to down the Houston Dynamo 2-1

FC Dallas pulled off a dramatic come from behind win to down their rivals the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in the first match of the Texas Derby.

Second half substitutes Facundo Quignon and Tsiki Ntsabeleng found their first MLS goals in the final minutes of the match to help lift FC Dallas to their six straight unbeaten game in league play this season.

Houston got on the board first in the 32nd minute off a shot form Sebastian Ferreira. Adam Lundqvist found space along the right side of the Dallas defense before finding an open Ferreira at the top of the penalty box who volleyed home the game’s first goal.

In the 54th minute, FC Dallas dodged a giant bullet on a free kick from Memo Rodriguez that pegged off the crossbar and appeared to go behind Maarten Paes in goal but the possible video review was waved off and the Dynamo were left to deal with a corner kick that they failed to get a shot on goal with.

FC Dallas made several late subs and the effort finally came together as Ntsabeleng scored his first MLS goal off a cross from Marco Farfan in the 87th minute. Four minutes later FC Dallas took the lead with a goal off a Alan Velasco corner kick that Quignon was able to hammer in a the back post.

Instant Reaction: Let’s be honest, as exciting as the finish was the build up to get there was pretty rough again for FC Dallas. A lot of the game was flat for them until the subs came on to help boost the game. Houston seemed to have their number for a large chunk of this game but once some moves were made off the bench, the momentum finally picked up. Velasco seemed more involved in the attack and that last minute push for not just an equalizer but the game-winner is something to really be happy to see here from this group. We’ve had several results lately that make you think, “this team wouldn’t have done that in the last couple of seasons.” The mindset is just different right now and that is fun to watch.

Man of the Match: There are a couple good options here but you have to give it to Ntsabeleng for what he brought in the 10 minutes he was on the field.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road again next weekend as they face off against Sporting Kansas City.