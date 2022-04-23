FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to defend their Copa Tejas crown from a year ago as they take on the Houston Dynamo.

Both teams come into this match with identical records on the season at 3-1-3. New managers Nico Estevez and Paolo Nagamura get their first look at what the Texas Derby is all about here.

Key player for FC Dallas - Alan Velasco - The play on the wings will be big in this one as the attack needs to find their mojo again after another scoreless draw last weekend. Velasco hasn’t had a taste of the Derby yet since arriving in Frisco and he needs to insert himself in this one early and often to help set a tone for the Dallas attack.

The Derby at Home - The home side is unbeaten in the last 15 meetings between FC Dallas and Houston (W7 D8), with Dallas last to win away, 3-1, at Houston in 2016. Dallas is unbeaten in 11 straight home matches against Houston (W7 D4) dating back to 2013, tied for its second-longest regular season home unbeaten run against a single opponent (13 straight vs Colorado from 2002-08).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: Nanu (hamstring)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Houston notes:

Keep an eye on the fouls - The Dynamo have won an MLS-low 8.9 fouls per match this season. Of those, more than a quarter (16/62 – 25.8%) have been won in the attacking third, the fourth-highest percentage in the league in 2022.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Teenage Hadebe

Availability Report

Out:

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 2:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: Univision

Available Streaming: Twitter

Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby

Weather: Cloudy, 78 degrees

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.